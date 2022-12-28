Hello!
Mount Washington: A sliver of moon hangs in the sky during a neon sunset. Thanks to Sharon Delugach for the photo.
Police pursuit
East LA: A CHP pursuit of a silver sedan that began near Cal State L.A. this afternoon ended in Palos Verdes. The driver stopped and talked with officers in a patrol vehicle next to him, giving them a chance to box-in the sedan. The driver tried to reverse the car, causing a CHP officer on foot to jump back, but the suspect stopped, was quickly pulled out of the car and wrestled into handcuffs by officers. The pursuit initially began because of a missing license plate but officers speculated the car might be stolen. NBC4
SILVER LAKE
Neighborhood gym gets ready for its last workout
Body Builders Gym will permanently close its doors next month after nearly 45 years in business.
The family-run gym announced that January 17 will be the last day for members to pump iron and reminiscence about this community fixture that owner Jackie Joniec calls “the Cheers of fitness facilities.”
A statement by the gym said it had failed to reach a deal with the landlord to remain at its Hyperion Avenue home and pay the back rent. “We are actively looking for a space that will serve the same community,” said Joniec, who is trying to stay positive but gets emotional thinking about what is being lost.
“We have so many long-time employees, and I’m not sure what is going to happen to them. If there was any way we could stay here, we would do it. It’s very heartbreaking.”
The pandemic forced gyms like Body Builders to close in March 2020 for almost a year. The gym held an online fundraiser, received government grants and loans and was supported by customers who continued paying their memberships. But that has not been enough to allow Joniec to keep up with her bills.
Usually closed on New Year’s Day, Body Builders will be opened regular hours, offering members one more day to squat, stretch and sweat.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
We have now reached 60% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide more of the community news coverage you can't find anywhere else. But we have only a few days left before the fundraiser ends on Dec. 31. Help us move that needle!
Thursday, Dec 29
Highland Park: Cosmic instrumental act L'Eclair is performing at the Lodge Room with Pearl & the Oysters, Rogé and AI Lover's World Party.
Eagle Rock: Make time to donate at a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Eagle Rock Library.
Highland Park: Hang with friends at The Blind Barber for Homo Happy Hour and a New Year's Eve Celebration.
Friday, Dec 30
South Pasadena: Make your way to Garfield Park for a Christmas Bike Quest. Ride along and see the city while taking part in riddles, puzzles, and crazy tasks.
