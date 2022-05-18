Hello, There!
Debs Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of the glowing grass and landscape of Debs Park.
NEWS
Los Feliz: A person who apparently was hit by one or more vehicles on the southbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park was found dead, authorities said. The Eastsider
City Budget: The Los Angeles City Council today approved an $11.8 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with an increase for police as well as a second year of historic spending of over $1 billion related to homelessness. The Eastsider
CYPRESS PARK
Broken artwork awaits repairs
By Barry Lank
In late 2019, a vehicle plowed into "Faces of Elysian Valley," a cluster of egg-shaped sculptures in the middle of the busy Riverside Roundabout.
Two-and-a-half years later, the public art installation nicknamed the "Egghead Stonehenge" remains damaged.
Some neighborhood council members are pushing for repairs. But that will have to wait until an insurance company pays up, says a city official.
"Faces of Elysian Valley" was dedicated in 2017 and serves as the centerpiece of a 100-foot-wide roundabout at Riverside Drive and San Fernando Road. It consists of nine egg-shaped stone sculptures, each with a large opening revealing the face of a community member. The project was commissioned by the City for $92,000.
Two of the sculptures toppled over and broke apart in Humpty Dumpty-like fashion during the 2019 crash. They have remained that way ever since. Other sections of the artwork were also damaged.
After the crash, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs submitted an insurance claim in early 2020, according to Public Art Division Director Felicia Filer. But, like many things that year, the claim was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Filer said.
Once the insurance company pays, the City will contract with the original artists - Freyja Bardell and Brian Howe of Greenmeme in Cypress Park - to oversee repairs.
"As soon as that contract is executed, the artists will begin all work necessary to return the installation to its original state," Filer said.
But until the insurance claim is settled, there's no date for repairs.
In the meantime, the land use committee for the Cypress Park Neighborhood Council is working on a letter to City Council District 1 about this and other concerns related to the Riverside Drive bridge and roundabout.
Ash Kramer, chair of the land use committee, said the board has attempted to contact Bardell and Howe but has not heard back.
