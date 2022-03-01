Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

March has arrived, and it smells good! The air is fragrant with all sorts of blooming plants, trees and vines. Wisteria. Jasmine. Angel's Trumpet. Enjoy the sweet-scented air while it lasts.

Now, read on for the latest.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez

Eagle Rock: Josey the Boxer takes in the sunset view from the hills above Eagle Rock (that's Downtown in the distance). Thanks to Keith Roberts for sharing the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS & NOTES

Police chase

A suspected car thief evaded police after a Monday night pursuit through the streets of Echo Park and Silver Lake. The Eastsider

Body-cam video released

Lincoln Heights: The LAPD released new body-cam footage of officers chasing and subduing a man with a taser, CBS LA reported.

Fire-victim fundraiser

Angeleno Heights: An online fundraiser has been launched to help a family whose apartment on West Kensington Road was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.

THE LATEST

Concrete walls vs crumbling cliffs

By Barry Lank

More concrete walls are planned for both sides of Sunset Boulevard to hold back the crumbling cliffs on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.

The slopes have been crumbling for decades. During the December rains, the latest major slide took place when a large tree, rock and dirt tumbled across Sunset near Waterloo Street, right next to a 200-foot-long retaining wall completed three years ago.

The plan now is to extend and build more retaining walls on both sides of Sunset in phases:

• On the north side of Sunset, the existing wall will be extended east to Waterloo Street, which includes the spot that fell last December. Construction is planned for the first 10 months of next year at an estimated cost of $1.2 million, according to a Bureau of Engineering report.

• The same kind of reinforcement is planned on the south side of Sunset. Bolts will be drilled into the crumbling slope and sprayed with concrete known as “shotcrete.” The 300-foot-long wall should look about the same as the north side of the street, according to Mary Nemick, with the city’s Bureau of Engineering. Wall construction, estimated at $2 million, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023.

• A similar wall is also on the drawing boards further west on Sunset between Occidental Boulevard and Benton Way. That project is tentatively budgeted at $2 million.

These sandstone slopes are too steep to hold up well, according to a city engineer in 2010.

“Thus, excavations, such as those along Sunset Boulevard, can become more susceptible to failure over time,” Nemick said.

The exact cost and construction timelines are still being finalized since the walls are still in the design or pre-design stages, she said.

The hills were cut in the 1880s in order to build a road that became Sunset Boulevard. Since then, the cliffs and slopes have been susceptible to crumbling and collapse, especially after rainstorms.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include a $105,000 off a Glassell Park Traditional; a $100,000 reduction on a Mount Washington 3-bedroom; and a hefty $801,000 chop on a Los Feliz 5-bedroom.

Read More

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Eagle Rock

This week's listings include urban retreats, Spanish compounds & charming classic homes in prime locations

Read More

READERS RESPOND

We asked if you are ready to take off your mask indoors at businesses and venues under the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Or are you going to wait? Here are some responses:

• "I will continue to wear my mask except when eating out. I won’t go to large gatherings and I won’t be flying anytime soon. I will get a second booster as soon as I can and any new vaccinations as they come along." -- B.D.

• "Going to wait!!" - D.S.

• "I'll be waiting" - D.

• "Absolutely still masking. This pandemic is still just that." -- C.N.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Daily Digest, with more than 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Tuesday, March 1: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

Wednesday, March 2: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Thursday, March 3: Comedy at The Manor

Saturday, March 5: Bowtie Concept Design Presentation

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.