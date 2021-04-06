Hello!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

Eagle Rock's Beautiful Boulevard attracts support and opposition

The backers of the Beautiful Boulevard proposal say it will maintain Eagle Rock's small town-charm while accommodating dedicated bus lanes down Colorado Boulevard. Others are concerned about the impact on neighborhood businesses and traffic, reports The Eastsider.

One man was killed in a crash near Griffith Park

A 48-year-old Glendale man was killed when his vehicle crashed on the southbound 5 Freeway near the Colorado Boulevard exit, reports The Eastsider.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions includes a $4,000 slice on a Cypress Park townhouse; an $11,000 reduction on a Highland Park 5-bedroom and a big $125,000 chop on Angelino Heights Dutch Colonial.

Notebook

• Homelessness: 14th District Councilmember Kevin de Leon will present plans to deal with homelessness during a virtual Glassell Park Neighborhood Council Town Hall on Wednesday, April 7.

• Echo Park Shopping: Des Pair Books is opening on April 10 on Echo Park Avenue ... Cantiq, selling lingerie for women, men and the gender fluid, is now open at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.

Calendar

• April 6: How Do Our Cities Prepare for the Post-Apocalypse?

• April 6: Where Are the Stars? Light Pollution In Our Ecosystems

• April 7 :Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

