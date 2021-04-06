Hello!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Lost or found a dog? Cat? Pet pig? You are welcome to post a Lost or Found notice for free in our Announcement Section.
Now, please read on for our Tuesday report.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider
The Latest
Eagle Rock's Beautiful Boulevard attracts support and opposition
The backers of the Beautiful Boulevard proposal say it will maintain Eagle Rock's small town-charm while accommodating dedicated bus lanes down Colorado Boulevard. Others are concerned about the impact on neighborhood businesses and traffic, reports The Eastsider.
One man was killed in a crash near Griffith Park
A 48-year-old Glendale man was killed when his vehicle crashed on the southbound 5 Freeway near the Colorado Boulevard exit, reports The Eastsider.
How low will they go?
This week's Real Estate Reductions includes a $4,000 slice on a Cypress Park townhouse; an $11,000 reduction on a Highland Park 5-bedroom and a big $125,000 chop on Angelino Heights Dutch Colonial.
Did someone forward you our newsletter?
News From Our Sponsors
Sponsored by LACFEPS
• Find out more about these public charter schools near you
Notebook
• Homelessness: 14th District Councilmember Kevin de Leon will present plans to deal with homelessness during a virtual Glassell Park Neighborhood Council Town Hall on Wednesday, April 7.
• Echo Park Shopping: Des Pair Books is opening on April 10 on Echo Park Avenue ... Cantiq, selling lingerie for women, men and the gender fluid, is now open at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.
Classifieds
• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.
• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words
Calendar
• April 6: How Do Our Cities Prepare for the Post-Apocalypse?
• April 6: Where Are the Stars? Light Pollution In Our Ecosystems
• April 7 :Maru Garcia: membrane tensions
Go here for details and more events
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.