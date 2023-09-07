Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: The neighborhood's newest mural has been completed at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Montana Street. It's at the same spot where "The World" mural was covered over earlier this summer on the side of a Jersey Mike's sandwich shop, which opened for business on Wednesday. Store owner Juancarlos Chacon commissioned artist Sergio Robleto to create the new mural. One of the elements in the new piece includes a boy and a girl holding a globe, which was an image featured in the old mural by Theresa Powers.
Thanks to Mare Meyer for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla
📢 News
House fire
Echo Park: Firefighters extinguished a fire in a three-story house in the 1900 block of Lemoyne Street on Wednesday night. It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze that spread to two floors. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. LAFD
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Katharine Leech, Christopher A., one who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
ECHO PARK
The dish on 'ghost kitchens' - for delivery only
Echo Park — Yes, Reece Scelfo said, he’d like to have a brick-and-mortar location someday for his business, Brady’s Bakery. But for now, he’s selling fresh cookies just fine through deliveries and pick-ups.
All he really needs is commercial kitchen space. And that, it turns out, can be shared.
Brady’s is one of the companies moving into Echo Park Eats, a so-called "ghost kitchen," that opened last month in a former medical clinic off of Sunset Boulevard. In an era when restaurants can survive without having a sit-down location, CloudKitchens, the company that operates Echo Park Eats, has more than 70 locations nationwide, each offering workspace for a variety of food services without public dining rooms. These types of kitchens are not open to the public.
The new Echo Park facility has more than 20 kitchens, all of which are currently booked by various food concessioners around town, according to a statement from CloudKitchens. The renters have access to their spaces 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company said.
The rent varies according to location, kitchen size, and customer needs, CloudKitchens said. But the company's website estimates an upfront investment of $30,000, and a possible break-even point of about six months.
City business permits issued for Echo Park Eats include Fry Day, Hammy’s Smash Burgers, and the Indian Kitchen. And there’s a waitlist for others who want to get in, the company said.
Brady’s has already been using a CloudKitchen near USC. But Scelfo decided to move their flagship kitchen to Echo Park because “the neighborhood is more in line with our aesthetic, our vibe,” he said.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean Brady's will give up the USC location, he added. The company already has multiple distribution outposts in L.A. and San Diego.
So what’s it like having a kitchen next to 20 or so other food service operations?
“There may be opportunities for collaboration and sharing ideas,” Scelfo said. “But mostly, we’re just focused on your own business.”
Sponsored by L34 Group
Charming Highland Park Spanish with finished detached garage
Nestled in the heart of Highland Park, this Spanish charmer embodies the essence of LA living at its finest. Meticulously updated while preserving its original character, the home features all the vintage feels, while providing modern amenities for comfort and convenience.
Conveniently located on a quiet palm-lined street, just moments away from York Boulevard, with its array of shops, eateries, and attractions.
🍽️ Good Taste
Sushi, wine and protests
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Echo Park: A request to allow the sale of wine for a planned, 47-seat wine tasting room at 1498 Sunset Blvd. has been filed with the city. The location is a mini-mall, once home to Sunset Beer and other stores, that is now undergoing renovation. One of the other new tenants is Kushiba, a restaurant connected to chef David Schlosser of Shibumi, a highly-regarded Japanese restaurant, says What Now Los Angeles.
Highland Park: Nativo is hosting a local vendor event this Sunday, Sept. 10, with more than 25 local vendors selling clothing, art and food. Stop by between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for cocktails and music while you shop.
Highland Park: Roll Call Sushi has placed signage at the former Tam’s on Figueroa location, reports Eater LA. Roll Call Sushi currently has another location in Koreatown.
Highland Park: Cafe Birdie has rebranded, ditching the “cafe” from its name and operating as a counter-service spot with all dishes under $20. This also means that ownership had to let go of some of their staff due to the change. Birdie’s Instagram has a detailed post explaining the changes.
Echo Park: The Los Angeles Times wrote about Ototo chef Charles Namba’s lifelong love of cooking and how it inspired the menu at the Echo Park sake bar.
Highland Park: The soon-to-open Highly Likely Cafe on Figueroa Street was the site of a protest last month by residents concerned that eateries seeking liquor licenses intensify gentrification and displacement, reports Ereports Eater LA.
Mount Washington Area: The vegan-friendly Kitchen Mouse is poised to expand once more, this time to a takeout-only spot next to Taco Fiesta. Kitchen Mouse's "Mount Washington Window" at 4503 Figueroa is expected to open soon.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Friday, September 8
Boyle Heights: Hit the dance floor at The Paramount's Lesbian Goth Night with Go-Go dancers, and music from Vanessa Burgundy, Ditto, and Ashley Bad. Take photos at the photo booth, and buy from art vendors.
Saturday, September 9
Echo Park: Explore the neighborhood during Echo Park Rising, a free music and arts festival hosted by clubs, shops, restaurants, bars and even a tattoo parlor and yoga studio.
Highland Park: Take an afternoon stroll to The Pop-Hop and shop at the York Art Walk & Market.
Lincoln Heights: Help create a California native plant corridor and clean up Avenue 20.
Los Feliz: It's LFIA’s annual Photo Day at the library. This year's theme is centered on "celebrations." Bring your photos documenting birthdays, graduations, weddings, or any type of celebration in Los Feliz. Photos will be scanned and returned onsite.
Los Feliz: Attend opening receptions for glimmer of hope, paintings by Dianne Bennett, and Here Because of You, sculptures by Joel Hernandez, at La Luz de Jesus Gallery.
Montecito Heights: Carnaval de la Lune is back at Heritage Square Museum. Experience a spooky themed carnival with photo ops, sideshow performances, characters, games, and shops. (Sept. 9 -10)
Silver Lake: Get Ready for College at the library! High schoolers can get tips and tricks from a college counselor on applying to schools plus a 30-minute one-to-one college counseling.
Sunday, September 10
Echo Park: Grab your cowboy boots for some country dancing at Grand Ole Echo.
Elysian Valley: Support Trans Rights at a Benefit Show taking place at Zebulon. Featuring music from MZ Neon, Trap Girl, and Dagger Polyester and drag from Hollow Eve.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.