It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
The Dodgers are back in town, hosting the Cubs this weekend. Look for fireworks on Friday, Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday and traffic always. Go Blue!
Not let's get to it.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: A morning walk through the blooming black mustard and fog in Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Men charged in stadium parking lot assault
Dodger Stadium: Two men were charged in connection with the beating of a married couple in their 60s in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last November, authorities said today. The Eastsider
Police respond to Griffith Park crime
Griffith Park: The LAPD will deploy officers on horseback near the Griffith Observatory to deter thieves from breaking into visitors' vehicles in the park. It's part of a heightened police presence that includes officers on bikes and patrol vehicles. "We are using an all-hands approach to combat [motor vehicle break-ins] in the park targeting our tourists and visitors," said Detective Michael Ventura. Daily News
ECHO PARK
The encampment that won't go away
Sanitation workers, a cop, a skip loader and trash trucks descended on Lemoyne Street on Tuesday morning to carry out a cleanup at a controversial and longstanding encampment.
The encampment -- basically a huge pile of debris surrounding a van -- belongs to a woman who has long been a fixture on Lemoyne. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez discussed her encampment last month at a community meeting where he promised to keep homeless residents from moving back to Echo Park Lake.
Soto-Martinez said the woman agreed to move into temporary housing after four weeks of visits to win her confidence. But she still spends her daytime hours on Lemoyne.
In the end, the cleanup turned out to be a work in progress. A day after the cleanup, suitcases, boxes, tree branches and other items were still in the street by the van on Lemoyne.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
A four-story, 19-unit, mixed-use building is planned for 5271-5277 W Sunset Blvd., near Thai Town. Plans include ground floor retail space over subterranean parking.
Echo Park
Thirteen new detached homes on the newly created extension of Bruce Court will be offered for presale in about 45 days, according to Michael Marini, the CEO of the developer, Planet Home Living. "We hope to be able to close the first home sales in four months," he said. The development dates back to 2010, and construction was initially supposed to begin in 2011. Each home is to have oversized rooftop decks, multiple balconies, and fully landscaped front yards. Beyond that, however, "Each home is unique with its own semi-custom set of interior and exterior finishes," Marini said.
A Mid-Century home on Valentine Street was sold this week for $2.8 million, making it the neighborhood's highest-priced home sale so far this year, according to Redfin. The updated, 3-bedroom home with a detached structure sold for $180,000 over asking.
Highland Park
English actor Daniel Sharman, currently starring in "A Town Called Malice," has listed his modest two-bedroom for just under $1 million, Dirt said. That's about $300,000 more than he paid for it in 2018. According to the listing, the Echo Street bungalow has been "completely reimagined," including an open kitchen, dual pane windows, and redone bathrooms.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park! If you are not a newsletter subscriber, click or tap here to sign up and be entered into the contest. Pass this link and encourage others to sign up: bit.ly/3mjsPMg. Contest ends April 19.
Good luck!
ATWATER VILLAGE
Cleaning Up the L.A. River One Milk Jug at a Time
It was like a bizarro treasure hunt, but instead of finding emeralds, diamonds and gold doubloons, we unearthed discarded milk jugs, mud-caked blankets and buried shopping carts.
My family participated in one of the cleanups organized by the Friends of the Los Angeles River (FOLAR) last summer. FOLAR is holding a pair of clean-ups in conjunction with Earth Day this Saturday and again on April 22.
The Los Angeles River is lousy with trash, from plastic water bottles to old tires, polluting the natural habitat, masking the area's natural beauty and ultimately flowing into the Pacific Ocean. FOLAR estimates that from 1989 to 2019, 70,000 volunteers have removed nearly 800 tons of trash and debris, and this doesn’t include what the Department of Sanitation removes. Last summer’s clean-ups alone pulled 50,000 pounds of trash across 15 sites from the river.
My then seven-year-old son was surprisingly enthusiastic about the early Saturday morning trudging out to the river with the sole intention of picking up garbage. With approximately 100 other volunteers gathered at North Atwater Park, we donned protective gloves and made our way to the west bank of the river, crossing the newish bridge with the large mast seen from the freeway.
One of the rules was not to disturb any of the unhoused individuals living along the river. The second rule was not to pick up any needles. Of course, my son was the first to find a needle, but he followed the directions and alerted a volunteer coordinator.
We enthusiastically picked up garbage such as bottles, plastic bags and old clothes. My son was incredulous: “Why is there a shopping cart in the river? Why is there a milk jug in the river?” Why indeed.
I wondered what he got from our experience on the river that Saturday morning in June. So I asked him myself.
His Response: “There was a lot of garbage in the river!”
That pretty much sums it up.
🗒️ Notebook
Deputy gangs meeting
East Los Angeles: The county’s Civilian Oversight Commission want to know what kind of interactions residents of East Los Angeles have had with members of the Sheriff's Department and they've scheduled a community meeting on Saturday, April 15 to do so. The meeting will be focused on deputy gangs, accounts of deputy wrongdoings, courtesy and professionalism of patrol deputies and other public safety issues. Residents may also submit statements in writing. Go here for meeting information.
Reminder of Japanese internment
Griffith Park: A sign at the Travel Town Train Museum will soon mark where a temporary stockade held people of Japanese descent during World War II. The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners approved installing the educational sign, which was donated by the Griffith J. Griffith Charitable Foundation. From December 1941 to early 1942, this northeastern pocket of the park was the first stop for more than 100 detainees on their way to long-term internment at camps further inland. The Army continued using this area for other purposes until after the war. It became the Travel Town Museum in 1952.
Essential L.A. poetry
Echo Park: The 1991 poetry book "Artemis in Echo Park" by Eloise Klein Healy lands on the L.A. Times list of "the 14 most essential L.A. poems or poetry collections." It shares this honor with Bertolt Brecht's "Hollywood Elegies," and Charles Bukowski's "Love Is a Dog from Hell." "Nature bleeds through the city in Healy’s landmark debut poetry collection," writes reviewer Carolyn Kellogg. Healy was named Los Angeles’ first poet laureate in 2012.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Apr 14
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of music and celebrate Bob Baker's Marionette Theater's ¡FIESTA! with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles! A love letter to Latin America, ¡FIESTA! is ongoing through June 25th.
Saturday, Apr 15
Highland Park: Shop for wares from local artists and crafters at the York Blvd Art Market at The Pop Hop.
Debs Park: Go on a Community Bird Walk organized by the Audubon Center at Debs Park and meet your local feathered friends.
East LA: Enter your pet in the East L.A. Moves Pet Parade and let him or her show off their style.
Echo Park: Celebrate World Art Day and check out paintings by Katharine Gould at her Crossings Exhibit, the story of a refugee journey. The benefit will support IRIS, with funds supporting refugee resettlement and legal fees.
Echo Park: Find out how artists celebrate California's biodiversity at Little Wonders, a group art show.
Enter your pet in the East L.A. Moves Pet Parade and let him or her show off their style. The event is part of The Queer Mercado at the East Los Angeles Civic Center.
Visit Librería Donceles, an art project and bookstore. Librería Donceles, created by artist and educator Pablo Helguera, addresses the lack of bookstores in Latino communities. The exhibit is at the Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College.
Sunday, Apr 16
East LA: Learn about meditation during a morning of Kirtan, chanting and a community potluck. The event is connected to the Ananda L.A. Meditation and Yoga Community.
Echo Park: Buy ceramic mugs, vases, and more from community members at the first ever SoCal Ceramics Market.
Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at Friendship Buddies, an evening of stand-up comedy at Verdugo Bar.
Glendale: Honor Earth Month by shopping green at the Earth Day Party For The Planet happening. Listen to music and enjoy drinks while shopping for upcycled fabrics and clean beauty.
Highland Park: Expand your vinyl collection for free at this weekend's giveaway at On-Maritime Records.
👋 That's it!
Have a great weekend, and thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
We take your feedback seriously!
📈 195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.