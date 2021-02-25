Hello!

The faded and forgotten Latino Walk of Fame

The plan was to install 280 granite medallions on the sidewalks of Whittier Boulevard to honor notable Latinos -- and also attract visitors to the shopping strip. But, as our East LA Weekly notes, it's been more than a decade since the last person was honored.

Online fundraisers come to the rescue

Many businesses have relied on PPP loans and grants to help them get through the pandemic. But many others -- from a taco stand in Atwater Village to a gay bar in Silver Lake -- have also turned to GoFundMe and other online fundraising platforms, reports The Eastsider.

'Hero pay' approved for East LA

Chain store grocery and drug retail employees in East Los Angeles and all unincorporated county areas will begin earning an extra $5 an hour, thanks to an urgent “hero pay” ordinance approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, reports the LA Times. The additional wages will benefit workers at businesses that are publicly traded or have 300 or more employees nationwide and more than 10 employees per store site. The ordinance will only be in effect for 120 days. The LA City Council moved to apply a similar increase to stores in the City of LA despite opposition from retailers.

Japanese buyer picks up Gelson's

A Japanese retailer and investment firm has purchased Gelson's Markets, which has a store in Silver Lake, reports the OC Register. The new owner indicates it will continue to expand Gelson's, which has grown to 27 stores in recent years. Brothers Eugene and Bernie Gelson opened the first Gelson's supermarket in Burbank 70 years ago this summer.

A pedestrian was killed in 5 Freeway hit-and-run

The 65-year-old victim was struck on the northbound 5 Freeway near Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights, reports The Eastsider.

In search of duplexes for under $700,000

We found some in Boyle Heights, City Terrace and East LA.

