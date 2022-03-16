Hello!

Silver Lake: A DIY map spotted on Rowena shows that Silver Lake is at the center of things. Thanks to Robert Fulton for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Eagle Rock: A 28-year-old man charged with arson and other counts stemming from an August 2019 brush fire that burned 45 acres and forced the closure of two freeways was placed in a mental health diversion program. The Eastsider

A neighborhood gateway

By Barry Lank

Where does Echo Park begin and Silver Lake end? And vice versa?

Someday, the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway will let you know by marking the spot.

Plans for the gateway project, which are being developed by the Bureau of Street Services, will include median and streetscape improvements, according to a City Council motion introduced by 13th District Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. The gateway would be located on Sunset Boulevard between Coronado and Waterloo Streets. said council office spokesperson Dan Halden.

The project is still in the design phase. But planners hope to complete the plans by the end of the year, and begin construction in 2023, Halden said.

$850,000 Gateway

O’Farrell has asked for the release of $850,000 in the district’s redevelopment funds to cover the design and engineering costs, as well as a soil study.

This stretch of Sunset is where giant retaining walls have been built and more are planned to hold back the crumbling cliffs on both sides of the street.

So, what should the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway (or the Echo Park Silver Lake Gateway, if you prefer) include? Please reply to this newsletter with your ideas.

NOTEBOOK

Los Feliz: The Vista Theatre plans to have food and booze - as well as an arcade - when it finally reopens under the ownership of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Eater LA

Lincoln Heights: Bread Lounge, an Arts District bakery, is opening an outlet in a new residential complex on Barranca Street near the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.

Boyle Heights: Los Angeles Ale Works, a brewery in Hawthorne, is taking over the former Indie Brewing Co. space. Eater LA

Gas Prices: With a gallon of gas hovering or rising above $6, have you cut back on driving? Started biking and walking more? Bought an electric car? Reply to this email (include your first name and neighborhood) and your response may be included in an upcoming issue.

CALENDAR

March 16: Council District 13 Candidate Forum

March 16: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

March 17: The Silver Lake Purim Festival

March 17: Comedy at the Manor

