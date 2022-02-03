Hello!

NEWS

Hit-and-Run

Echo Park: The LAPD is offering a $5,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a cyclist on Glendale Boulevard last month. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Honoring the history of a veterans memorial

By Robert Fulton

The big debate in Highland Park during the early ‘70s revolved around a traffic island at the southeast corner of Figueroa Street and York Boulevard.

Here, a veterans group wanted to build a memorial featuring the wing of a B-52 bomber, set on its end and rising 80 feet into the sky. But many rejected the idea as one that would glorify war and serve as a painful reminder of the Vietnam conflict.

In the face of opposition, the veterans abandoned the bomber wing. Instead, in 1974, an approximately 100-foot-high flagpole -- said to be the city’s tallest -- was dedicated at what is now known as Veterans Memorial Square.

Historic Designation Planned

Now, the Highland Park Heritage Trust has launched an effort to have Veterans Memorial Square recognized as a historic city landmark.

The Trust will be speaking with local veterans as part of its research. It plans to submit the nomination to the Cultural Heritage Commission by the end of March.

The effort is spearheaded by Trust Treasurer Stephanie Maynetto-Jackson, herself a military veteran and fourth-generation Highland Park resident.

Maynetto-Jackson, whose father was a Marine, served in the Army for 10 years, serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. The retired Staff Sergeant and widow is now raising two sons in the neighborhood where she grew up.

A Reminder of Sacrifice

The neighborhood activist takes pride in the memorial, a reminder of the sacrifices local friends and loved ones have made. She hopes that a landmark designation will continue that legacy while incorporating contemporary voices.

“It’s a part of our personal history,” Maynetto-Jackson said.

Despite its height, the veterans memorial is often overlooked. There have been numerous attempts to clean up graffiti, fix a broken fountain and deal with the homeless who have often congregated at the site.

Trust President Jamie Tijerina sees the Historic-Cultural Monument designation as a way to elevate the memorial’s status.

“It’s important that we ensure that we have a recognized monument that’s in good repair,” she said.

NOTEBOOK

Pellet Gun Attack Reported

Echo Park: A man was reportedly shot with a pellet gun in the 1900 block of Preston Avenue Wednesday night, according to a post on the Citizen app. However, the LAPD had no information immediately available this morning to confirm the details of the incident.

Another Crash

Echo Park: Four people sustained minor injuries Wednesday morning when a crash left a vehicle on its side at Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. The LA Fire Department said no one was taken to a hospital. No word on what caused the collision.

Arts Grants

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes-Eastside Arts Initiative invites local artists and arts organizations serving in Eastern LA County to apply for a grant for programming or projects in the visual and performing arts, including the art trades. Applications for the grants, which range from $2,500 to $25,000, will be accepted through March 31. Guidelines and applications can be found at eastsideartsinitiative.org.

TIDBITS

Restaurants opening soon

Eagle Rock: Cheebo is opening up a restaurant at the corner of Colorado Boulevard at Shearin Avenue in the building that once housed Piencone (and the Coffee Table before that). The Eagle Rock location will be the ninth for Cheebo, established 20 years ago on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The all-day menu ranges from breakfast burritos and PB&J French Toast to Cedar Plank Salmon and vegan burgers later in the day. "We are aiming to open this month for at least takeout & delivery but are pushing and working towards opening for dine-in/alfresco dining soon after," said Operations Director Christian J. Martinez in an email. "We are looking forward to becoming a community staple and getting to know our neighbors in the area."

Echo Park: The Wild Form Collective, a pop-up restaurant, is now operating a few nights a week out of the former Ostrich Farm on Sunset Boulevard. Dinner is available on some nights or it can be just wine, cocktails and snacks on other evenings.

Echo Park: Business permits and other online records reveal that East Borough, a Vietnamese restaurant out of Costa Mesa, plans to open in Echo Park Village, the Glendale Boulevard complex that includes Clark Street Bread. We've reached out to East Borough to confirm the new place but have not heard back.

Lincoln Heights: Chipotle is coming to the USC Health Sciences Campus. It's part of new construction that includes a Hyatt House hotel and conference center on Trojan Way, just south of Valley Boulevard.

