News
Lincoln Heights: Police fatally shot a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, according to the LAPD. Officers were sent to Avenue 18 and Broadway after a traffic officer investigating a crash called for back up after being informed that a man was holding a gun nearby. The suspect was struck by gunfire after officers arrived. The shooting comes less than a week after police shot and killed a man in El Sereno. The Eastsider
Good Taste
By Jessica Doherty
Here's this week's rundown of Eastside food and drink news:
Echo Park’s Ototo and Silver Lake’s All Day Baby were the final stops on the Los Angeles Times’ National Fried Chicken Day crawl. (And check out how they traveled around the city -- in a vintage car complete with a rooster head called “El Gallo”).
In other fried chicken news, Rockbird is opening a second spot in Echo Park. The Sunset Boulevard take-out restaurant will open in a row of brick storefronts that includes a yogurt shop and coffee house. Rockbird is also working on a third place in Highland Park, reports Eater LA.
Silver Lake’s Needle will close after this week. The restaurant announced this news on Instagram. However, they did not cite a reason for closing. Needle opened in 2019 and is known for their Pork Chop Bun and selection of Cantonese and Hong Kong dishes.
Look out for a churro-slinging, Dodger-decorated car in Lincoln Heights. LA TACO wrote about the convertible VW Beetle, home to Churros El Bochito, which returned after a nearly year-long hiatus. Stop by Thursdays through Sundays for not just a picture, but made-to-order churros, queso-covered Hot Cheetos, fried Oreos and more.
Eagle Rock’s Work Coffee will close for the first week of August to transition ownership, reports What Now Los Angeles. Owner Patricia Vuagniaux posted to the cafe's Instagram that Unincorporated Coffee will take over.
Saffy's in East Hollywood opened a cafe next door to their restaurant earlier this month, reports Eater LA. Saffy's Coffee & Tea will all offer a selection of bread, pastries and cookies. Their coffee is from Silver Lake's Cafecito Organico.
Goldburger's in Highland Park closed due to permit problems with the city and county, according to the restaurant's Instagram. The Los Feliz location remains open.
Craving tacos but worried about inflation? LA TACO has you covered with a look at what $10 buys you at East L.A. taco trucks. "In reality, they deserve to raise their prices, too, and we should continue supporting them," said writer Yaileen Ramos.
The founder of East Hollywood's Good Good Vegan Kitchen + Bakeshop, Valerie Babayan, sadly passed away in a fatal car crash earlier this month, reports Eater LA. The restaurant created a GoFundMe to help cover the family's expenses.
ECHO PARK
What does Echo Park Lake need?
That's what a community survey will find out in the coming months, according to Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's office.
A consultant will be hired to survey residents and assess what's needed and what to do with about the controversial chain-link fence around the park. The results from the study will be used to develop an informal master plan for the park, nearby recreation center, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts and playing field.
The survey is part of the $500,000 the City Council allocated to the Recreation and Parks Department, which will also pay Park Rangers to continue to provide unarmed security at the park, according to Council District 13.
We will update you about upcoming meetings.
Notebook
Lincoln Heights - Neighbors are trying to help a Griffin Avenue family who lost everything in an apartment fire last week, ABC 7 reported. The Benitez family now lives in a tent, and their apartment lease has been terminated. However, the family said the overnight fire in their kitchen was not their fault. Money is being raised for them through a GoFundMe page.
El Sereno - Police have released more details about a death in a police shooting near Cal State L.A. last week, the Los Angeles Times reported. Lino Soltero was shot Friday evening after he pulled out a handgun during a brief foot chase. Soltero had been a sedan that police had followed after seeing it had no license plates.
Boyle Heights - The owner of Legion Comics on Whittier Boulevard talks to the Boyle Heights Beat about the store, the current business climate, and the young customers who had taken refuge in his shop over the years. “So many people come here, and now they tell me, ‘Man, my parents used to fight a lot at home, and I just had to get away."
Eastside Weekend
Friday, July 29
LA State Historic Park: Bring your blankets, friends, and attention for Eat, See, Hear's presentation of Jurassic Park. Featuring food from La Sorted’s Pizza, Heavy Handed, and The Plant Lab, and music from Myka.
Saturday, July 30
Atwater Village: Celebrate the end of Plastic Free July at North Atwater Park by cleaning up the LA River. Cleaning supplies will be provided, but bring water and sunscreen.
City Terrace: Check out the neighborhood art scene -- and enjoy live music, art demonstrations and more -- during the City Terrace Art Walk.
Echo Park: ARRAY is taking audiences back to the heyday of rhythm and blues and rock and roll with a triple feature showing of musical films: "The Five Heartbeats," "La Bamba" and "The Sapphires."
Elysian Park: Meet your fellow community fridge hosts and neighbors for some free food and non-alcoholic beverages at LA Community Fridge Day.
Sunday, July 31
Glassell Park: Laugh it up Friendship Buddies, an outdoor, stand-up comedy show at Verdugo Bar.
