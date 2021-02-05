Hello!

If you are planning to attend or host a Super Bowl party this weekend, public health officials wish you didn't. Or at least they prefer you watch the game with members of your own household and prevent another pandemic surge.

Our winter sunsets have been putting on quite a show late. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo taken from Echo Park.

The three we spoke to support the agreement that must still be ratified by the rank and file. "We are in an extraordinary moment where budgets are depleted and there are no sacred cows," said District 14 Councilmember Kevin de Leon.

We've summarized the latest update to LA's stay-at-home public health orders.

Rents in urban areas of LA barely increased in 2020 thanks to the economic shock of the pandemic. But rents might start to rebound if the economy recovers and COVID-19 is brought under control.

Conviction upheld in East LA murder

A state appeals court panel on Thursday upheld a man's first-degree murder conviction for repeatedly stabbing an East LA College student in the head in a random attack aboard a public transit bus in April 2018. Manuel Ortiz Jr. was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison for the murder of Austin Angelo Zavala.

Silver Lake student wins prestigious national award

18-year-old Chloe Hoffmann, who attends the LA High School for the Arts in El Sereno, has been awarded the Silver Award during the 2021 National YoungArts Foundation film competition, one of the organization’s highest honors. She is also one of only 60 students nationwide to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Go here to watch Chole's animated film, "Circus of Savages."

East LA boxing coach fundraiser

The family of Paul Hernández, who died last week after contracting COVID-19, have moved the date of a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral. The fundraiser will now be held on Feb. 28 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Rudy’s LA bar and grill, 5226 Pomona Blvd.

Driving on the 60 Freeway this weekend?

Numerous lanes will be closed from tonight (Feb. 5) until early Monday morning (Feb 8) between the 710 in East LA and the 605 near South El Monte for pavement work. Go here for details.

