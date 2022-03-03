Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Bring out those hoodies and jackets again. Showers are expected late tonight and tomorrow morning, with a high of only about 60 on Friday.

Now, read on for the latest.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Elysian Park: The L.A. Police Academy is nestled in the green hills of Elysian Park. Thanks to Juan Garcia for sharing the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS & NOTES

Elysian Park: Three men were convicted today for the killing of a 13-year-old Whittier girl, who was taken to a remote area of Elysian Park where she was raped and shot more than two decades ago. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights: Thieves stole more than 100 catalytic converters from city vehicles in municipal yards in Lincoln Heights and North Hollywood last year, prompting calls for an investigation and a plan to combat such thefts. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: Surveillance video captured a burglar using a saw to remove an ATM from inside a Pioneer Chicken at Soto Street and Whittier Boulevard. NBC4

Angeleno Heights: A second online fundraiser has been set up for tenants whose apartments were destroyed and damaged in a Sunday morning fire.

THE LATEST

The Silver Lake home of a Black civil rights attorney may become the neighborhood's next historic landmark

By Barry Lank

Loren Miller fought to let anyone - of any color - buy a home anyplace they could afford.

Now, the two-story Silver Lake home where the pioneering African-American attorney lived has been nominated as a historic city landmark.

In many ways, it’s a fairly ordinary house with a bay window, chimney and backyard. But the modest home has been nominated to become a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument because of the man who lived in it during the peak of his career.

A Journalist and Lawyer

The Nebraska native also worked as a journalist for Black-owned papers, eventually becoming the owner of the now-defunct California Eagle.

But his biggest impact was in the realm of civil rights.

Miller lived in the Micheltorena Street house while he defended Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel and other Black homeowners from being kicked out of the Sugar Hill section of West Adams by white homeowners. This is where he returned - this wood-and-stucco two-bedroom - after arguing twice in front of the Supreme Court, still in a furious crusade against housing discrimination. Here is where he rested after writing most of the briefs in the case of Brown v. Board of Education.

This is where Loren Miller lived when he came to be a judge in the Los Angeles Municipal Court. It’s where he died three years later, at the age of 64.

Civil Rights Legend

“At his death in 1967, Loren Miller was considered one of the nation’s greatest civil rights attorneys, barely second in importance to his friend and colleague and sometime co-counsel Thurgood Marhall,” said author Amina Hassan in “Loren Miller: Civil Rights Attorney and Journalist.”

As he rose to prominence in the late 1930s, Miller and his wife, Juanita, commissioned their friend and architect James H. Garrott to design their new home. Garrott, who had an office on Hyperion Avenue, was a pioneer in his own way, being the second African-American to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects.

The Miller Residence at 647 Micheltorena St. was completed in 1940.

The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide whether to take the nomination under review today.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Daily Digest, with more than 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Wednesday, March 2: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Thursday, March 3: Comedy at The Manor

Saturday, March 5: Bowtie Concept Design Presentation

Sunday, March 6: CFC 5 LIVE MMA

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.