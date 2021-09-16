Good Morning!

NEWS

Vaccination required

Going to an indoor LA bar or nightclub will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, while attending a theme park or large outdoor event will require vaccination or a negative COVID test, the county's public health director announced today. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

COVID-19 is not the only virus that should have you worried

West Nile virus is endemic to Los Angeles County. That includes the Eastside, where the virus has been detected in mosquitoes trapped in Highland Park earlier this month and in Elysian Valley in July.

The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases. In 2016, the L.A. Times profiled Los Feliz teacher who was left partially paralyzed after contracting West Nile.

Only one positive sample was trapped in Elysian Valley and Highland Park, said Anais Medina Diaz, a spokeswoman for the Greater LA County Vector Control District, the agency charged with protecting residents from the insects. And, countywide, the agency has collected fewer positive mosquito samples this year versus 2020 (43 vs 110).

Still, those samples do indicate where mosquitoes are transmitting West Nile virus, Diaz said. And she noted that more positive samples were found in surrounding communities, such as Glendale and South Pasadena.

How can you help limit the spread of West Nile in Your community? The vector control district advises these steps to help limit the breeding of mosquitoes:

• Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.

• Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

• Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.

• Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.

• Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.

• Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

In search of a Craftsman

It's been a little more than a century since Craftsman-style homes were all the rage in LA. The Eastside was no exception. Despite decades of demolitions, there are numerous examples of bungalows and small apartment buildings constructed in the style. We found three examples currently on the market: a Cypress Park fixer-upper, a restored classic bungalow in Eagle Rock and a Boyle Heights fourplex.

Read more in The Eastsider

