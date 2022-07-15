It's Friday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
If you love heat, you will love this weekend, with highs expected to reach around 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.
We will return to your inbox on Monday. Have a great weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Eastside Scene
Debs Park: The pond at the top of Debs Park has turned into a veritable turtle spa.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
Dodgers: With "substantial progress" being reported in contract negotiations, unionized Dodger Stadium concession workers have agreed not to strike during the upcoming All Star Game and events. The Eastsider
Los Feliz: Television writer/producer Eric Weingberg was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his home for photo shoots. The Eastsider
East Los Angeles: One man was killed and a second wounded in a Thursday morning shooting near the junction of the 60 and 710 freeways. The Eastsider
GRIFFITH PARK
Who is Sergio and why is he screening concert films in Griffith Park?
On a recent evening walk in Griffith Park, you may have come across multi-colored lights on the path, the film of a rock concert being projected against a hillside and a man known only as Sergio.
What's going on?
Reader Robert Sandoval reports seeing Sergio in action a few times now, projecting and watching concert films in the park. On this particular Monday night, Sandoval said the phantom projectionist was watching performances of Queen and The Beatles.
“I was compelled to finally ask his name and take pictures this time around because he created a runway of lights that I found inviting,” said Sandoval. “Sergio sets up shop in a few areas of the park. This just happens to be the path I hike every week.”
Sandoval has not revealed where these locations are, and Google searches for Sergio have thus far yielded no relevant results.
Sergio - if you're out there - what's up?
Real Estate Roundup
The latest real estate news from Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz, and Victor Heights
The developers behind a giant mixed-use project at the edge of Echo Park have listed the property for sale after securing City Council approval for hundreds of new residences and a 49-story-skyscraper.
“We are proud to have laid the foundation for a reimagined 1111 Sunset Blvd.,” said Brian Falls, Vice President of Development at Palisades Capital Partners, the company that listed the property. "We are exploring investment opportunities to take this transformative project through its next chapter.”
Formerly the headquarters for the Metropolitan Water District Headquarters, the site has been cleared for a Century City-like development with several towers, two acres of open space, and possibly a hotel. It is being offered for sale along with a parking structure on the other side of Beaudry Avenue.
Construction has been expected to finish in 2028, but Palisades has not said whether a sale might impact this timeline. The cost has not been officially released, but it has been estimated at $1 billion.
A showrunner for "This is Us" bought a 1920s mansion from the bass guitarist for The Killers, Dirt reported. The North Edgemont Street property went to Isaac Aptaker for $4.9 million. That's just a couple of ticks higher than the $4.7 million that bassist Mark Stoermer paid less than a year ago. The six-bedroom Spanish Revival was originally designed by architect Theodore J. Scott and built in 1927 for William Silverman.
The Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace is up for sale, listed as a “great fixer opportunity.” The Eastsider recounts the colorful history of the 115-year-old Craftsman.
Sponsored by Antique Admirer
Panoramic View Rental Mt Washington
An Antique Craftsman Bungalow with tons of character, built on top of the hill in the twenties. The bungalow has been thoroughly updated with the specific intent to conserve the history and yet offer modern comfort.
It’s literally 1920’s architecture meets the modern amenities and designer finishes of the now 2020's.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Panoramic View Rental Mt Washington
- Rowena Walk Beauty in Ivanhoe School District
- Modern Frogtown Home
- Prime Highland Park Bungalow
- A Modern Tudor in Eagle Rock
Good luck house hunting!
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $3,000 off an East LA Traditional; a $10,000 cut on a Cypress Park TIC and a $160,000 chop on a Highland Park pool home.
Things to Do
- Saturday: Everything But the Kitchen Sink 2022 - Group Exhibition
- Sunday: Permanent Vacation: A Stand-Up Comedy Show
- More details and events
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.