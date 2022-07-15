It's Friday!

If you love heat, you will love this weekend, with highs expected to reach around 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

Eastside Scene

Debs Park: The pond at the top of Debs Park has turned into a veritable turtle spa.  

News

Dodgers: With "substantial progress" being reported in contract negotiations, unionized Dodger Stadium concession workers have agreed not to strike during the upcoming All Star Game and events. The Eastsider

Los Feliz: Television writer/producer Eric Weingberg was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his home for photo shoots. The Eastsider

East Los Angeles:  One man was killed and a second wounded in a Thursday morning shooting near the junction of the 60 and 710 freeways. The Eastsider

GRIFFITH PARK

Who is Sergio and why is he screening concert films in Griffith Park?

By Barry Lank

On a recent evening walk in Griffith Park, you may have come across multi-colored lights on the path, the film of a rock concert being projected against a hillside and a man known only as Sergio.

What's going on? 

Reader Robert Sandoval reports seeing Sergio in action a few times now, projecting and watching concert films in the park. On this particular Monday night, Sandoval said the phantom projectionist was watching performances of Queen and The Beatles.

Lights near concert film Griffith Park

“I was compelled to finally ask his name and take pictures this time around because he created a runway of lights that I found inviting,” said Sandoval. “Sergio sets up shop in a few areas of the park. This just happens to be the path I hike every week.”

Sandoval has not revealed where these locations are, and Google searches for Sergio have thus far yielded no relevant results.

Sergio - if you're out there - what's up?

Real Estate Roundup 

The latest real estate news from Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz, and Victor Heights

The developers behind a giant mixed-use project at the edge of Echo Park have listed the property for sale after securing City Council approval for hundreds of new residences and a 49-story-skyscraper.

“We are proud to have laid the foundation for a reimagined 1111 Sunset Blvd.,” said Brian Falls, Vice President of Development at Palisades Capital Partners, the company that listed the property. "We are exploring investment opportunities to take this transformative project through its next chapter.”

Formerly the headquarters for the Metropolitan Water District Headquarters, the site has been cleared for a Century City-like development with several towers, two acres of open space, and possibly a hotel. It is being offered for sale along with a parking structure on the other side of Beaudry Avenue.

Construction has been expected to finish in 2028, but Palisades has not said whether a sale might impact this timeline. The cost has not been officially released, but it has been estimated at $1 billion.

A showrunner for "This is Us" bought a 1920s mansion from the bass guitarist for The Killers, Dirt reported. The North Edgemont Street property went to Isaac Aptaker for $4.9 million. That's just a couple of ticks higher than the $4.7 million that bassist Mark Stoermer paid less than a year ago. The six-bedroom Spanish Revival was originally designed by architect Theodore J. Scott and built in 1927 for William Silverman.

The Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace is up for sale, listed as a “great fixer opportunity.” The Eastsider recounts the colorful history of the 115-year-old Craftsman.

Panoramic View Rental Mt Washington

An Antique Craftsman Bungalow with tons of character, built on top of the hill in the twenties. The bungalow has been thoroughly updated with the specific intent to conserve the history and yet offer modern comfort.

It’s literally 1920’s architecture meets the modern amenities and designer finishes of the now 2020's.

Eastside Open House

This week's featured open house include:

  • Panoramic View Rental Mt Washington
  • Rowena Walk Beauty in Ivanhoe School District
  • Modern Frogtown Home
  • Prime Highland Park Bungalow
  • A Modern Tudor in Eagle Rock

Good luck house hunting!

Real Estate Reductions

This week's discounts include $3,000 off an East LA Traditional; a $10,000 cut on a Cypress Park TIC and a $160,000 chop on a Highland Park pool home.

Things to Do

  • Saturday: Everything But the Kitchen Sink 2022 - Group Exhibition
  • Sunday: Permanent Vacation: A Stand-Up Comedy Show 
