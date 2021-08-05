Hello!

NEWS

East LA: A man was found shot to death last night in the 4300 block of Floral Drive. It's the fourth fatal shooting in less than a month in East L.A. The Eastsider

East Hollywood: A house fire in the 1400 block of North Alexandria Avenue was extinguished in about half an hour Wednesday night with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. LAFD

Vaccination Required: Proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 would be required to enter public indoor spaces in the City of Los Angeles -- including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even stores -- under a City Council proposal. Meanwhile, L.A. County employees will need to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 1.

THE LATEST

A spotlight on the Eastside theater scene

After being shut down for a year, the many small theaters and storefront performance spaces that dot the Eastside have been able to once again welcome patrons. Current and upcoming productions range from family-friendly marionette shows in Highland Park to a musical in Boyle Heights about the heyday of a Hollywood disco.

But many theaters have yet to reopen and don't plan to until next year. Meanwhile, a frightening spike in COVID-19 cases this summer may force some playhouses to scale back their ambitions for this year's performance schedule. So, our rundown of Eastsider theater productions is definitely subject to change.

While the pandemic brought theater productions to a halt, one new company in Highland Park has been busy preparing to open a new performance space on York Boulevard. The Outside In Theatre, founded by actors and husband-and-wife duo Daniel Blinkoff and Tamlyn Tomita, is also working on gathering stories and guidance from residents about shows and programs that will put a spotlight on Highland Park.

We “come with a large degree of understanding [of] the way that a theater and an art space can help anchor a community,” said co-artistic director Alison De La Cruz.

Got a million dollars to spend on a house?

This week's Now Asking features three properties -- an Eagle Rock triplex, a Highland Park Modern and a Los Feliz condo -- that fits your budget.

NOTEBOOK

Glassell Park: New signs posted to the entrance of the Rite Aid on Eagle Rock Boulevard say the store will reopen today, Aug. 5. That's three weeks after employee Miguel Peñaloza was shot and killed while confronting alleged shoplifters. Twenty-year-old Anthony Lemus of Glassell Park has been charged in connection with the murder. Thanks to Ken Walsh for the tip and photo. We will be seeking an update from the LAPD.

El Sereno: 97-year-old Victor Jaramillo Soriano -- aka the Honey Man -- reigns as perhaps L.A.'s oldest beekeeper. L.A. Taco

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug 5: Popular Kids Club w/ Matt Braunger, James Adomian + MORE!

Aug 6: Summer Biergarten

