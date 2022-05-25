Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hang in there. We are only a few days away from Memorial Day Weekend. Now, please read on for your Hump Day report.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Silver Lake: Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for sharing the photo of the baby hummingbird raised in a nest hanging in Sandy's patio. This week, the young hummer fledged (left the nest) and ate from a nearby hummingbird feeder.
"It was such a treat watching all of this," said Sandy. "Eighteen days from egg to hatching, then twenty-one days in the nest to adulthood. The mom fed the chick constantly, a mix of regurgitated insects for protein and sugar water from the feeder. I am now taking reservations for another 40-day lease on the nest!"
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
ECHO PARK
What will stop the Flying Teslas?
By Barry Lank
More than two months have passed since a "Flying Tesla" over Baxter Street sparked awe and anger.
Since then, more online videos have surfaced showing everything from motorcycles to vans going airborne -- or attempting to -- over the crest of Baxter at Alvarado Street.
In the meantime, no one has been arrested in the Flying Tesla stunt, which ended with a hit-and-run collision. And there probably won’t be any, according to the man whose car was wrecked by the Tesla.
“We didn’t know who the driver of the car was,” said musician Jordan Hook on YouTube. “The police said he probably wouldn’t get caught - they weren’t going to pursue it - because it was only a misdemeanor.”
The LAPD had no response to Hook’s remark. Detective Meghan Aguilar said that no additional information is available about the case, and no arrests have been made.
However, Council District 13 has requested that the City's Department of Transportation examine additional safety improvements on Baxter.
Four years ago, Baxter was turned into a one-way street at Alvarado to deter Waze and other traffic-app users from jamming the narrow road. That worked. But it’s not clear what can be done to stop a flying Tesla.
"Ultimately, we cannot legislate the foolish desire to act in a way that places greater value on social media engagement rather than people's safety," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said in a statement.
Since March, an Instagram video emerged of motorbikes jumping the crest and of a somewhat awkward attempt by a van. A YouTube video of an incident supposedly before the Telsa crash shows a sports car jumping over a line of fire.
In the meantime, Hook posted a song - "Subaru Blues (The Flying Tesla Song)" - on YouTube about his car getting hauled away.
"Well, they do it for the YouTube, do it for the ‘gram, they do it for all their TikTok fans," Hook sings of the copycat stunt drivers. "They're trying to viral for the world to see, but a virus is what they are to me."
How would you keep stunt drivers away from Baxter? Speed bumps? A traffic circle? Take our poll or respond to this newsletter with your ideas.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.