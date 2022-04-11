Hello, Monday!

Boyle Heights: A Sunday morning bike ride through Mariachi Plaza.

NEWS

Solano Canyon: Firefighters on Friday extinguished a brush fire that blackened a quarter acre near North Broadway. LAFD

THE WEEK AHEAD

April 11 - 17: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

The weather has taken another significant shift. Last week's heatwave will give way to much cooler weather in the days ahead, with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Holiday Closures

LAUSD campuses will be closed this week for spring break.

L.A. city and county libraries will be closed on Eastsider Sunday.

Dodgers

On Thursday, April 14, the Dodger home opener on Thursday, April 14, against the Cincinnati Reds will flood the streets of Echo Park and Solano Canyon with thousands of Dodger Fans. It's the first of seven home games. Parking restrictions go into effect on numerous streets surrounding the stadium.

Meetings

April 12

Glassell Park: A developer wants a variance to build a Starbucks drive-thru on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40.

Los Feliz: LA City Council will vote on authorizing permits for a plaque installed on the Shakespeare Bridge in memory of Christopher Boutelle. The long-time member of the Franklin Hills Residents Assn. was killed in a car crash last year.

Griffith Park: LA City council will vote on a price increase for the Griffith Park Miniature Train Ride, partly due to a coin shortage.

April 13

Silver Lake: A new store and cafe planned for the former Surplus Value Center wants permission to serve a full line of alcohol.

April 14

Echo Park: Planning Commission will review an appeal over a 70-unit apartment project in the 1251-59 Sunset Blvd.

Deadlines

April 13: Last day to apply for L.A. County's guaranteed-income program. Up to 1,000 eligible residents will receive $1,000 per month for three years.

Things to Do

Tuesday

East LA: Listen to sweet stories about desserts from around the world while honoring El Día de Los Niños and El Día de Los Libros (Children's Day/Book Day).

Wednesday

El Sereno: Spring, no seriously, into a book launch and signing for Reina Prado’s Spring Into Love.

Thursday

Elysian Valley: Grab your friends … and coffee, and listen to some free tunes from Andrew Pitrone & Nate Porter.

Friday

Silver Lake: Spend some time at a community-friendly event celebrating Passover Seder!

Saturday

Montecito Heights: I spy a bird! Bring your binoculars (if you have some) and your walking shoes. Go on a community bird walk at Debs Park.

Sunday

Echo Park: Need to hone in on mindfulness? Practice your yoga outdoors with certified teachers at Echo Park Lake.

Go here for details and more events

NOTEBOOK

East LA: The three people who died in a fiery crash on Friday have been identified as Julian Menedes-Guia, 21; Abigail Flores, 19 and Jahmai Flores, 18, according to the county coroner's website. All were residents of East Los Angeles.

Election Season: With our primary elections coming up soon, we are preparing questions for the Council District 1 and 13 candidates. But before we do, let us know what topics or questions we should cover. Just reply to this newsletter with your suggestions.

ONE LAST THING

Jackson Browne Slept Here: When Jackson Browne returned to visit his Highland Park home, the Abbey San Encino.

