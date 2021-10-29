Friday is here!

After a blast of heat on Thursday (the temp topped 90 degrees!), Saturday and Sunday are looking much cooler and seasonal -- perfect trick-or-treating weather.

And whether you are into Halloween or Día de Los Muertos, or both, our Eastside Guide has you covered with scary and fun events. Send those holiday photos our way.

EASTSIDE SCENE

What's more scary? A Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on the roof or a giant spider over the garage? Thanks to Carol Sanchez and Rudy Ulibarri for the photos.

NEWS

Trouble in Cypress Park

Gunshots were heard, the SWAT Team was called out and some residents were told to shelter-in-place while officers searched for a man with a restraining order in the 2800 block of Future Street. LA Times

THE LATEST

Get Those Costumes & Altars Ready

A fun and frightful weekend awaits as Halloween arrives on Sunday followed soon after by Día de Los Muertos.

Some of this weekend's Eastside events include:

East LA: DíaEastLA Celebration

Elysian Heights: Elysian Heights Harvest and Día de los Muertos Festival

Highland Park: Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Hallowe'en Spootackular

Montecito Heights: Cemetery Lane at Heritage Square

Silver Lake: Hullaballoo: Halloween Festival

South Pasadena: Day of the Dead Altar Competition (Sponsored)

More holiday events in our Eastside Guide & Events Calendar

You may be getting a new school board member

Eastside school board members Monica Garcia and Jackie Goldberg would trade some portions of the neighborhoods they represent -- including East LA, Highland Park and Los Feliz -- under a new school board map that would set boundaries for the next decade.

That means some residents would end up with a school board member they didn't elect. The changes, however, to District 2 which is represented by Garcia, and District 5, which is represented by Goldberg, are not as large as had been proposed in preliminary maps that had been under consideration by the LAUSD Redistricting Commission, which made its final recommendation on Wednesday night.

The recommended map will now be forwarded to the L.A. City Council for further review and approval.

Read more in the Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Coming soon

The folks behind The Thirsty Crow in Silver Lake and the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood are apparently preparing to open a place in Echo Park. Bobby Green, Dimitri Komarov and Dmitry Liberman -- who are among the owners of the 1933 Group -- have applied for a license to serve beer and wine as part of a restaurant inside the shuttered Baby Blues BBQ space (formerly Costa Alegre) on Sunset Boulevard next to Taix. What do they have in mind? Stay tuned.

Detour ahead

Just a reminder that ongoing work to replace the Sixth Street Bridge will once again require the closure of a 2 1/2-mile stretch 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights this weekend. The Eastsider

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

CALENDAR

Oct. 28: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: DíaEastLA @ The Civic Center

Oct 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: Hullabaloo: Halloween Festival

Oct. 30: Star Wars Reads Day!

Oct. 30: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 31: "Monsoon Wedding" & "Mississippi Marsala"

Oct. 31: Hollywood Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Oct. 31: Day of the Dead Altar Festival (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

