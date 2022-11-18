It's Friday, finally!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Thanks to Pablo Prietto for sharing his photo of Thursday's sunset. "Everyone was posting sunset pictures tonight."
📢 News
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High was briefly locked down Thursday afternoon after shots were fired near the campus. Classes had been dismissed, but there were still about 200 students and 50 staff present when the lockdown was ordered. A man fired shots near the school, but no one was stuck, police said. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Angelino Heights
A Queen Anne Victorian has sold for $2.1 million, according to Redfin. Listed as city Historic-Cultural Monument #220, the six-bedroom/three-bathroom residence in the 1300 block of Kellam Avenue dates back to the late 19th century. It underwent extensive renovations over the last few years. In 1979, when it was declared a monument, it sold for $90,000.
Boyle Heights
Construction has begun on the Lorena Plaza affordable housing complex at the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets, Metro stated. Scheduled for completion in 2024, the four-story building will have 49 apartments for unhoused people and low-income families. Veterans will get preference for half of all units.
Los Feliz
"The Castle," a sprawling art nouveau mansion with a long celebrity pedigree, has been listed for sale at just under $9.9 million, Dirt reported. The five-bedroom/seven-bathroom estate along Glendower Avenue has been owned at various times by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a member of the Getty oil family. Built in 1924, the house "might be the most over-the-top" of all the homes built by architect Adolph Frederick Leicht, Dirt said - with rounded and octagonal rooms, geometric pillars, and giant picture windows.
Silver Lake
Elizabeth Berger, a co-showrunner for the TV show "This is Us," has listed her 1930s Mediterranean Revival for just under $4 million, Dirt reported. This was the Moreno Drive home that Berger and husband Jeremy Roth bought two years ago for $2,645,000. The four-bedroom/three-bathroom is a few minutes away from the reservoirs. But Dirt refers to it as a "starter home" for Berger, whose company recently re-upped a deal with Disney.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include a $50,000 slice off a Glassell Park Traditional, a $60,000 cut on an Atwater Village bungalow and a $205,000 chop on a Montecito Heights 5-bedroom with ADU.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Highland Park California Bungalow
- Mount Washington Getaway
🗒️ Readers Respond: Your Favorite Elton John song
Yesterday we asked what's your favorite Elton John song as the Rocket Man prepared for his farewell tour concerts at Dodger Stadium. Apparently readers have a soft spot for "Candle in the Wind":
- "It reminds me of Princess Diana and he sang this re-write at Diana’s funeral. It was so uniquely her." -- Joan M.
- "I love the way he sang it and played the piano at Princess D's funeral." -- Carol S.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Nov 19
Echo Park: Calling all LGBTQIA+ community members interested in astrology, this event is for you! Head to Echo Park Lake to learn about the zodiac at Astro Vibes: Cosmic Queer.
Glassell Park: Get a workout at Jazzy Funk Dance Class and celebrate the host's birthday! Bring your friends for a cardio dance party experience.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Enjoy live music from percussionist Randy Gloss and Fabiano do Nascimento & June West. Bring a blanket and enjoy 2 events from Floating.
Sunday, Nov 20
Elysian Valley: Join LA Compost and the Elysian Valley Community Garden for a late afternoon for their Carbon Farming with Compost: Microscopy Night. Tour the community composting system and learn about carbon farming.
Dodgers Stadium: Grab some tickets for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. See one of the top selling solo artists perform his best hits at the ballpark.
