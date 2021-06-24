Hello!

Get out the shot

When she saw how difficult it could be to get vaccinated, Lincoln Heights resident Liz Schwandt co-founded Get Out the Shot Los Angeles, an informal community-based organization whose volunteers are focusing on underserved communities.

By day, Schwandt works at the Silver Lake Independent Jewish Community Center. When the vaccine rollout first started, launching a vaccination effort was the last thing on her mind. But frustration at the difficulty of booking vaccine appointments – especially as she helped one of her teachers – made her realize that others were probably in the same boat.

“I have good internet access, I understand the public health system and I had the website crash about 20 times,” relates Schwandt. “If I can’t take care of my teacher, who is taking care of her mother, father, neighbors?”

Man killed standing on the 5 Freeway

We have yet another report of a pedestrian killed on an Eastside freeway. On Wednesday, a man was struck and killed by a big-rig truck and several other vehicles on the northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights. Earlier this year we reported that more than a dozen pedestrians have died on freeways in central Los Angeles.

The Bootleg Theater goes dark

The Bootleg Theater in Historic Filipinotown is closing - though the new owners reportedly plan to use it as some kind of performance space. The Beverly Boulevard property was sold after co-owners Jason and Alicia Adams said they "had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences" with the silent partner in the property, purchased in 1999. COVID, of course, only made things worse.

The Bootleg will continue to stage shows, but virtually and at other locations, the couple said. They did not identify the new owners, but said they are two people from Los Angeles "who have the dream and vision of a new version of a performance space" and will spare "the venue from being used as retail or torn down for more unaffordable housing."

L.A. Taco and the L.A. Times have more details.

Elton John's farewell tour will stop at Dodger Stadium

Were you one of the more than 100,000 Elton John fans who packed Dodger Stadium for two days in the fall of 1976? It was a memorable concert, which included the pop star sporting a Bob Mackie-designed Dodger uniform and a guest appearance by tennis star Billie Jean King. Well, now you will have one last chance to hear him perform at the ballpark, which will host Elton's final U.S. concert, scheduled for November 2022.

Looking for a condos for under $600,000?

This week's Now Asking found a Lincoln Heights studio unit; a Los Feliz one-bedroom and a Monterey Hills two-bedroom that fits your budget.

Notebook

Elysian Park: With the aid of helicopter water drops, LA Fire Department ground crews and park rangers quickly put out a small vegetation fire Wednesday morning on a remote hillside trail in the Elysian Park. The fire broke out around 9:13 a.m. near the southbound 5 Freeway and Stadium Way. No injuries were reported and there was no threat to structures.

Griffith Park: Firefighters and park rangers teamed up again on Wednesday afternoon, this time to rescue a hiker who became stranded on a steep cliff on the West Observatory Trail.

Highland Park & Mt. Washington: There will be no Gold Line service between the Fillmore and Southwest Museum stops for much of this weekend because of utility work. Trains service will be suspended and replaced with shutting bus service starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 25 to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

LAPD Stations: After being closed for 15 months, the LAPD has reopened its station lobbies and and resumed front desk operations and walk-up service. The stations serving the Eastside -- Hollenbeck, Northeast and Rampart -- will be open 7-days a week from 7 am to 8 pm.

Calendar

• June 24: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

• June 24: Something's Happening Here: 2 Authors Discuss The Late 1960s

• June 25: LAMAG Play: This is My Story

Go here for details and more events

