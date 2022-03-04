It's Friday, Finally!

Echo Park: What's your favorite at Ms. Donut? Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.

NEWS

El Sereno: Two men were killed early this morning when an SUV crashed on an off-ramp from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway at Valley Boulevard. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A 50-year-old homeless man was found shot to death this morning, and an investigation was underway. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A man suspected of armed robbery was taken into custody after rear-ending another vehicle while leading police on a pursuit. The Eastsider

East Hollywood: The L.A. Community College District opted against appealing a disability discrimination case that originated at L.A. City College to the U.S. Supreme Court. Instead the district said it will continue settlement talks. One of the two blind students who filed the case is Roy Payan, a longtime Montecito Heights resident and neighborhood activist. L.A. Times

WEEKEND CALENDAR

Saturday, March 5: Bowtie Concept Design Presentation

Saturday, March 5: Free Rain Barrel Maintenance Webinar

Sunday, March 6: CFC 5 LIVE MMA

Sunday, March 6: Friendship Buddies Comedy Show

ARTS & CULTURE

Echo Park: The designer and muralist known as Katbing has taken over a vacant Sunset Boulevard storefront and turned into a pop-up art space featuring her own work. Opening night for Katbing's Circus, featuring new art pieces, NFTs and, yes, circus performers, is March 11.

Echo Park: Smart Objects gallery on Sunset Boulevard has expanded, taking over the former vintage store next door overlooking Glendale Boulevard.

Atwater Village: A comedy about sex, intimacy, and equality marks the return of in-person performances to the Open Fist Theatre Company. Lane Allison directs "In the Next Room," or the vibrator play, by Sarah Ruhl. It opens March 18 at the Atwater Village Theatre.

Lincoln Heights: "Adobe Punk," described as a "theatrical zine with music," opens March 19, at Plaza de la Raza's Margo Albert Theatre. The interdisciplinary production features a punk rock trio squatting in a vacant house in Bell Gardens.

Los Feliz: Rockwell Table and Stage - once noted for its cabaret and Broadway-style entertainment - plans to reopen as an events venue. Blackrose LA announced they are taking over the Vermont Avenue space and holding a grand opening on March 16. Heading into the regular schedule, the venue will also be serving some food - a Sunday brunch, as well as select small plates during the events - according to Nicholas Field of Blackrose.

Los Feliz: The residents of an L.A. apartment building get too close for comfort as they are forced into tighter quarters in "Apartment Living." The play by Boni B. Alvarez opens March 12 at the Skylight Theatre. (Sponsored Listing)

NOTEBOOK

Hermon - The Hermon Tennis Courts have been a center for Chicano players for nearly half a century, and LA Taco has now profiled the players and their community. Self-taught and mostly retired, players come from as far away as Whittier and Simi Valley. “When we all worked, we used to play from five until they kicked us out,” 72-year-old Guillermo Reyes told LA Taco. “They’d say, ‘Hey, you guys gotta leave,’ and we’d go move our cars, then come back and play till 11.”

Eagle Rock - A 38-year-old homeless man died in his tent last month, Boulevard Sentinel reported. Gabriel Estrada was found dead on Feb. 19 along N. Figueroa Street under the 134 Freeway overpass. The cause of death has not yet been determined. According to the Sentinel, Estrada had grown up in Eagle Rock and that his father still lived in the area. Estrada had been eligible to live in one of the Eagle Rock Tiny Homes, but died just a few weeks before the homes were scheduled to open.

Historic Filipinotown: A new $587,000 gateway for the east end of the neighborhood will be installed and unveiled this spring, according to City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. Renderings were released back in June 2020 of “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star” - a gold-and-jade colored gateway over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge. The Los Angeles Times reports that the gateway could bring more recognition to L.A.’s Filipino culture.

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

This weekend's featured properties ...

Mid-Century Ranch in AV Estates

Privacy & Charm in Mt Washington

Go here for these and other open house listings

CLASSIFIEDS

