Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today we welcome Maison Kitsuné, a boutique featuring Parisian & Japanese-inspired design, to our Silver Lake Guide.

Now, read on for Tuesday's news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Tuesday's Breaking News

• 70-year-old woman badly beaten on Metro bus in Eagle Rock

• Suspect indicted for allegedly robbing the Eagle Rock Trader Joe's and numerous other stores

Has your neighborhood gotten trashy?

The Heroes of Elephant Hill provided The Eastsider some tips on how they organized and cleaned up the unsightly trash found across an El Sereno hillside.

LA Unified students begin returning to the classroom today

Campuses in Atwater Village, East LA, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Los Feliz and Solano Canyon are among the more than 70 elementary schools and early education centers that will welcome back students starting today, reports The Eastsider.

El Sereno's loss is East LA's gain

LA County is closing a vaccination site at the El Sereno Recreation Center and will replace it with a larger one at Obregon Park in East Los Angeles, reports The Eastsider. The new site will be able to administer 2,000 doses per day, up from 1,500 at the El Sereno center.

A man was seriously injured in a Boyle Heights crash

The man who was trapped in his van following a collision with a container truck was freed but suffered serious injuries, the LA Fire Department told City News Service. The crash took place shortly before 9 pm on Monday on Soto Street near Washington Boulevard.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions include a $25,000 slice on a Highland Park bungalow; a $26,000 cut on a Silver Lake townhouse; and a $49,000 chop on a Historic Filipinotown Traditional.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sponsored by Robert Carey

Romantic Spanish Bungalow

This 2 BD / Office (3rd BD) 1924 Spanish home centers life around a beautiful garden and effortlessly blends indoor & outdoor spaces. Rich oak floors, recycled wood & stained glass windows, French doors, built-ins, 9’+ ceilings, custom rosewood shelving, a modernized kitchen and a gorgeous bath are all sure to impress.

• Find out more about this home

Sponsored by Pop Hop Books & Print

Japanese group exhibition will showcase illustrations from a wide variety of artists

A collection of Japanese illustrators and children’s picture book authors will hold a group exhibition @ The Pop Hop Books & Print in Highland Park! Beginning April 15.

• Find out more about the exhibit

Notebook

• Election Day: Today (April 13) is the last chance residents and stakeholders can vote in neighborhood council races in Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills and Mount Washington. Details in the Eastsider

• Pandemic Diaries: Cal State LA is inviting every member of its vast and varied university community to contribute digital diaries to the Cal State LA Pandemic Diaries Project. The goal is to provide future researchers and historians with a better understanding of how individuals, as well as the collective community, adjusted to the uncertainty of this unprecedented time.

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• April 13: Do Inventors Bear Responsibility for the Effects of Their Inventions?

• April 13: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesdays (Spanish Program): Plantas nativas de California en macetas

• April 14: ARRAY COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up

• April 14: Neighborhood Science Special: Backyard Bats

• Through April 30: 4th Annual Atwater Cares About Autism Raffle/Fundraiser. A daily raffle for goods donated by local stores will be held daily. [Sponsored Listing]

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.