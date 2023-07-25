Hello Tuesday!
Dodger Stadium: You can't beat the view from the Dodger Stadium Top Deck. Some claim that the Top Deck has the best seats in the ballpark . Where are your favorite seats at the stadium?
📢 News
Home searched in racist recording case
Eagle Rock: LAPD investigators searched and took computers from an Eagle Rock home as part of the investigation into a secretly recorded conversation that sparked last year's City Hall racism scandal. The L.A. Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that officers searched the home of Santos Leon and Karla Vasquez earlier this month and took his computer. The couple declined to comment through their attorneys.
Motorist arrested
Echo Park: A motorist was arrested Monday morning after leading police on a brief chase in a possibly stolen vehicle that ended in an Auto Zone parking lot. The Eastsider
EAST L.A.
High school benefited from Tony Bennett's philanthropy
In addition to being a timeless musical artist, Tony Bennett, who passed away last week at the age of 96, was a philanthropist who supported various causes, including high school arts programs. Several Eastside schools have benefitted from the support of Exploring the Arts, or ETA, a non-profit organization Bennet and his wife, Susan Benedetto, co-founded in 1999.
Through ETA’s Arts Education Program, Esteban Torres High School in East Los Angeles received $250,000 in arts seed money, said the school’s founding principal Carolyn McKnight.
“It was a significant help in getting arts off the ground at Torres,” McKnight said.
Bennett visited the Torres campus twice and Benedetto, a former high school principal who is very active in the non-profit, visited three times. The visits were made in the 2010s, including one in 2013 reported on by the L.A. Times.
McKnight said before Bennett’s first visit, faculty explained who Bennett was to students and his place in American music. When he arrived, Bennett visited various classes and spoke with students – dancers, singers, musicians - about his humble background. He encouraged students to work on their artistic endeavors “and they should go for their dream,” McKnight said. “He was generous and lovely.”
Among the classes he sat in on was a music class taught by Paul Perez. During the visit, Perez stopped the crooner before he left. Perez grew up with Bennett’s music partly because his grandmother listened to him.
“I said, ‘Mr. Bennett, can I take a photo?’” Perez recalled.
Bennett not only agreed to have his picture taken with Perez, but he also agreed to have multiple photos taken, including with students.
Perez used ETA funds to purchase instruments and additional equipment
“They are so generous, and they made a big impact,” Perez said of Bennett and Benedetto.
🎒 Eastside Parent
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres Natural Market is coming to Los Feliz! We can’t wait to open our doors and continue to build a community that thrives on shared experiences, delicious flavors, and well-being. Community Celebration: Saturday, July 29 | Go here for details
Wednesday, July 26
Los Feliz: Cheer on the Women's World Cup at the Virgil for a Sapphic Watch Party. Arrive early for a dance party and watch the US Women's National Team go against the Netherlands.
Silver Lake: View Mashonda Tifrere's 3rd annual summer exhibition, Art Genesis:100 Days of Summer. The exhibit will last until August 5th and will showcase work from 8 standout artists.
Thursday, July 27
Highland Park: Walk Highland Park and celebrate this year's summer reading theme "My LA" as part of this library program.
