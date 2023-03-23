Good Evening!
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: It was still raining when this rainbow made its appearance over the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thank you to an Eastsider reader for submitting the photograph. Click here for a gallery of rainbow photos from around the area.
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Diane Kerr, Elizabeth G., Lauren L., Laurel S., Michael Amodeo, Riley A. and three contributors who wish to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
📢 News
3-day strike comes to an end
Schools: L.A. school service workers were back on the pickets lines today, the final day of a planned three-day strike against the school district. Striking employees will return to work Friday, the union confirmed. No contract settlement was announced, though talks, facilitated by Mayor Karen Bass, were again taking place between the L.A. Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99. The Eastsider
Mini mall fire
Eagle Rock: Fire this morning damaged one unit of a strip mall in the 2500 block of Colorado Boulevard at College View Avenue. No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation. LAFD
Gloria Molina Station
East L.A.: The Metro Board of Directors voted unanimously today to dedicate the East Los Angeles Civic Center Gold Line station in honor of Latina political pioneer Gloria Molina, who announced last week she is battling terminal cancer. When she served on the Metro Board, Molina "fought so hard to provide services to those families that were often left behind, especially those representing East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights and many surrounding communities," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, a current Metro board member.
Studio fire
Lincoln Heights: A 51-year-old man was critically injured in a greater alarm fire Wednesday evening at a movie studio in the 1500 block of North Main Street near the L.A River, according to L.A. Fire Department. The Eastsider
L.A storms leave toppled trees and troubles
The recent heavy rains and high winds have caused many trees to fall, resulting in property damage and personal injury. In Griffith Park, giant oaks have crashed onto picnic tables, and in Echo Park, a towering pine toppled onto a building at Barlow Hospital. A woman in Lincoln Heights suffered a broken leg after her motorcycle crashed into a fallen tree on Daly Street, and a fallen tree damaged classrooms in Silver Lake.
Last week, City Councilmember Tracy Park called on a citywide assessment of damage to street trees and sidewalks as a result of the recent storms. "It is imperative that the city understands the full scope of damage to the city's streets, trees and sidewalks and use this data to minimize damage from future storms."
The city's Bureau of Street Services has received an average of 20 to 30 requests daily to deal with fallen trees and branches.
According to department spokesman Paul Gomez, soil saturation, gusty winds, excessive moisture, and overall tree condition, all contribute to fallen trees. Meteorologist Jonathan Porter told the L.A. Times that strong winds blowing from uncommon directions may also lead more trees to topple.
According to L.A. DWP, fallen trees have also been the main culprit behind power outages, accounting for 85% of system outages between Feb. 24 and Mar. 2. LADWP spokesperson Bowen Xie noted that large eucalyptus trees have been particularly prone to falling.
If residents suspect a tree is in trouble, they should call an arborist for trees on private property or use myLA311 to request an inspection for street trees.
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Coco's replacing Denny's | Yeastie Boys and Taco Bell Collaboration | Topless Tapas
Openings
Cypress Park: Barra Santos opens this Friday, serving up Portuguese cuisine, says Eater L.A. Co-owned by Mike Santos, a native of Portugal, and chef Melissa López, the new eatery will feature piri piri chicken, bacalao fritters, and pork bifana sandwiches. Evelyn Goreshnik curates drinks, which will include sherry and Portuguese beers. Barra Santos is opening up next to a new pizzeria, Shin's Pizza, which is part of Cypress Park's ongoing transformation amidst concerns of gentrification across Northeast LA. Barra Santos is at 1215 Cypress Ave.
Silver Lake: We reported last week that Pizzana opened on Sunset Boulevard. Chef and pizza maker Daniele Uditi and partners Candace & Charles Nelson are known for their brand of Neapolitan pies. That includes Pizzana’s signature cacio e pepe pizza, made with a “slow dough” crust that ferments for up to 48 hours. You can also expect vegan and gluten-free options. Uditi will also debut a especial puttanesca pizza — with anchovy, heirloom tomato, garlic and other toppings — that will be served only at the Silver Lake restaurant.
Silver Lake: A new Japanese sushi bar is opening in the former La Tiendita space sometime this spring. Santo is already a popular Mexico City sushi and cocktail bar, and the co-owner Jos Gozain told Eater LA that about 70% of the menu will remain the same in the new Los Angeles location.
Highland Park: In case you missed it last week, we reported that a new location of Koreatown sushi restaurant Roll Call is applying for a liquor license in a mini-mall at Figueroa Street and Avenue 58.
Highland Park: The building that once housed the dearly departed Coco's is turning into -- drum roll please -- a Denny's. Yep, according to Google, the home of the Grand Slam will be opening at 6040 York Blvd. on April 17, but the Eastsider has not confirmed this with the company. The building once housed Bob's Big Boy and Carrows before Coco's, so Denny's seems fitting.
Pop ups, collabs & happenings
East L.A.: Birria El Vago is offering a $10 breakfast burrito pop up on March 23, reports L.A. TACO.
Silver Lake: Bagel truck Yeastie Boys will collaborate with Taco Bell this Saturday, March 25, offering breakfast-ifed favorites from the food chain like Everything Bagel quesadillas and a breakfast Crunchwrap.
Silver Lake: Tickets are on sale for a “Topless Tapas” dinner and show at Tenants of the Trees on Sunday, March 26. All Day Baby chef and co-owner Johnathan Whitener is curating a selection of small plates.
More restaurant news
Silver Lake: Fans of fried fish rejoice. Bar Moruno is now offering fried chicken or fish sandwich bar specials, reports Eater LA. And Daybird LA is offering limited quantities of their hot fried fish sandos again.
Looking for the best salted egg dishes in Los Angeles? The L.A. Times suggest Kuya Lord in East Hollywood and Needle in Silver Lake for selections on the Eastside.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Eagle Rock: Come lose yourself in the musical treasures of the Middle East during Arabian Nights, an evening of music and song. March 28. (Sponsored)
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Friday, Mar 24
Echo Park: Listen to Stories Books & Cafe's autofiction reading series. Inspired by Archway Editions book NDA: An Autofiction Anthology, this series will be hosted by Caitlin Frost and feature authors Miranda July, Robert Gluck, Michelle Tea, and more.
Saturday, Mar 25
Elysian Valley: It's Every Day Action's First Annual Celebrity Casino Night at LA River Studios. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and a full open bar. The gala will hold a silent auction, with proceeds going to EDA's mission.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend some time in nature and help preserve the earth by planting native wildflower seeds at Audubon Center's Seed Pod Workshop.
Griffith Park: Catch an additional performance of the 13th Annual Native Voices Short Play Festival: Don’t Mess with Auntie! The short plays are inspired by warrior women in Native communities.
Sunday, Mar 26
East LA: Reconnect with the past and tour three old Jewish cemeteries. Learn about the burial sites and the congregations that started them.
Silver Lake: Make your way to Santa Monica Blvd for the 9th Annual Off Sunset Festival. Celebrating Silver Lake's LGBTQIA community, the leather street fair will have food trucks, live music, beer, and vendors.
