We didn't plan it, but we ended up with two stories today that involve speed bumps. Read on for this and other non-speed bumps news.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
News
Lincoln Heights: Police fatally shot a man this morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, according to the LAPD. Officers were sent to Avenue 18 and Broadway after a traffic officer investigating a crash called for back up after being informed that a man was holding a gun nearby. The suspect was struck by gunfire after officers arrived. The shooting comes less than a week after police fatally shot a man in El Sereno. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Will speed bumps keep show-offs away from the Sixth Street Bridge?
By City News Service
Speed bumps are being installed on the new Sixth Street Viaduct as city officials hope to mitigate the "dangerous speed displays and exhibitions" on the new bridge, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.
A center median and fencing to discourage people from scaling the archways could also be installed soon on a temporary basis, Moore said at a police commission meeting.
Moore said the $588 million bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown has become known as a place where people come to "find their 15 minutes of fame" by climbing onto the bridge's arches, interrupting traffic and posting demonstrations on social media.
So far, police have issued more than 57 citations and impounded six vehicles over the last four days, Moore said on Tuesday. In two cases, people pointed green lasers at police officers.
LAPD closed the span for the fourth time last night.
LOS FELIZ
Traffic puts private school in a jam with neighbors
The eastern end of Russell Avenue seems like an unlikely place to have a rash of complaints about speeding and traffic. This short stretch is narrow, lined with homes and apartments and comes to an abrupt end at a tall gate.
Beyond that gate is the International School of Los Angeles, also known as the Lycée International. According to Stella Stahl, a spokesperson for Councilmember Nithya Raman, vehicles coming to and from the campus generate about 70% of the traffic on this residential street.
That traffic has been a sore point with the neighbors for years.
"Pulling out of the driveway is dangerous," said resident Phillip Dane. "Walking our dogs is dangerous, and we are all constantly on high guard when it comes to the safety of our kids."
While the complaints go back more than 10 years, concerns grew during the pandemic.
“Cars began backing up due to COVID-related screenings and procedures the school was required to implement,” Stahl said.
Now, as the school renegotiates its lease to remain on city-owned land, neighbors have been pushing for changes. That includes having the school switch to smaller, diesel-free buses, Dane said.
Lycée’s Head of School, Michael Maniska, said its transportation company will stop using diesel buses. But the city also wants those buses to arrive after 7 am.
The school is now working with the council office to install speed bumps and speed feedback signs, Maniska said. “The goal is to have these in place by the time school resumes.”
Despite promises of change, Dane said he's part of a group preparing a lawsuit against the City of LA and the school.
“Honestly, all we have ever wanted was for the school, a tenant of Los Angeles, to be proactive and implement safety protocols, and they refuse,” Dane said. “We will not stop until our street is safe.”
Notebook
Echo Park: A new restaurant specializing in fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, announced it’s setting up a branch along Sunset Boulevard. Glendale-based Rockbird has posted a picture of its upcoming new location at 2213 Sunset Blvd. - along with the message “Please stand by.” No word yet on when it will open.
Things to Do
Wed, July 27: Mushrooms of Southern California
Thu, July 28: L.A. River Farmers' Market
One Last Thing
Lautner Schoolhouse: Fans of architect John Lautner will be interested to know that the legendary architect designed the original buildings at the International School/Lycée International campus. The cluster of hexagonal buildings for what was then known as the Midtown School were commissioned by the same man who hired Lautner to design his Silver Lake home, Silvertop, according to the L.A. Conservancy.
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
