NEWS

East LA: Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree on Olympic Boulevard and burst into flame. The Eastsider

Solano Canyon: Firefighters extinguished a brush-fire that blackened a quarter acre near North Broadway. LAFD

Take a tour of Hermon's latest artworks

By Barry Lank

Some large signal boxes reimagined as artwork will be unveiled this Saturday.

After a brief introduction at Hermon Park by the Art in the Park-Los Angeles, participants will set off on a self-guided walking tour of transformed signal boxes, which enclose traffic signal equipment. All the signal boxes/art exhibits are within a few blocks of the park.

Artists Sol Luongo, Nimue Llexim, Ella Young, Adam Abada, and Bettina Hubby developed their projects under the theme “Hermon is Home.” Each box tells a different local story of local history, nature, and connection to the larger area. (For stories and full descriptions of their projects, click or tap here.)

Participants at the unveiling will also hear from the artists themselves.

The event starts at the park at 10 a.m.

THE WEEKEND

• Friday: Get digging, weeding and planting at a habitat restoration organized by the Audubon Center. @ Debs Park

• Saturday: Live the Victorian life during a Victorian Tea and Fashion Show. | Montecito Heights @ Heritage Square Museum

• Saturday: Learn the historical and cultural significance of Mexican Capirotada by Alex Pena, whose family operated the La Morenita Bakery in Cypress Park | Virtual

• Sunday: Find out what artist Monica Wyatt's suspended sculptures made out of sewing machine bobbins and wire are all about. | Highland Park @ Mor York

Go here for details and more events

From "caviar to cat food"

Cypress Park lacks a supermarket. But it now has a "boutique bodega."

That's what one customer calls The Golden Poppy Market, which is holding a grand opening on Sunday, April 10.

Housed in a renovated storefront on Cypress Avenue near Granada Avenue, Golden Poppy is owned by husband-and-wife team Michelle Juliette Carr, a burlesque artist and event chef, and Brian Wotring, a catering veteran who was involved in starting the Coolhaus Ice Cream truck.

The shop manages to stock a wide variety of items -- "from caviar to cat food," as the store owners like to say -- in a colorful space. Expect everything from detergent and paper towels to organic produce and fresh-baked bread. Cheeses, sandwiches and other prepared foods can be purchased for take-out or be enjoyed on the back patio.

Dinner party pop-ups and brunches are in the works.

In Other Food & Drink News ...

We have word about several new restaurants headed our way:

• Everytable will open an outpost at 1915 N. Hillhurst in Los Feliz, according to its website. Their concept is to become “the McDonald’s of fresh, nutritious and affordable fast food.” In addition to to-go meals, the company offers a meal subscription service.

• A plan is in the works to fill the former home of The Whisperer in Echo Park, says The Eastsider. The building on Echo Park Avenue has sat vacant since the restaurant closed nearly five years ago.

• Restaurant Tacos Social plans to open in Eagle Rock in the former home of Lucky Bird, the short-lived fried chicken restaurant. The owners are seeking city permission to serve a full line of alcoholic drinks as part.

NOTEBOOK

Correction: Our story in Thursday's issue about a new Echo Park restaurant misstated the name of applicant seeking to serve alcoholic beverages as part of the new business.

East L.A.: The sheriff's department is asking the public to help find a 16-year-old girl who was seen Wednesday morning.

Eagle Rock - Officials might start writing citations for letting your dog off the leash around The Eagle Rock Recreation Center, which is also home a popular dog park. Leash law signs posted around the park "lasted about a month before they were taken down or torn down by, I’m guessing, angry dog owners,” said the rec center’s facilities director. University Times

REAL ESTATE

Details emerged about two large housing developments in East Hollywood and Echo Park:

East Hollywood - A seven-story, 40-unit building called the Sunmar Apartments would rise on the southeast corner of Mariposa Avenue and Sunset Boulevard under plans filed with the City. Thirty-two market-rate apartments and eight low-income units would be above street-level retail space, recreational facilities. There would be a total of 51 parking spaces.

Echo Park: A five-story, 55-unit apartment building is planned for the corner of Alvarado and Kent streets. Building the Alvarado Apartments requires demolishing two single-family homes. Developers are asking for a reduction in required parking and open space. The architecture firm behind the project, Wtarch, has created several building using unconventional forms and shapes. These include the "cheese grater" apartments in Echo Park and a blue-shingled apartment building in Hermon.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's discounts include a $6,000 slice on a Boyle Heights duplex, a $200,000 cut on a Silver Lake Traditional and $301,000 chop on a Historic Filipinotown Triplex.

ONE LAST THING

-- LAPD Det. Mike Ventura, speaking about stolen catalytic converters at an "etching event" at the Silver Lake Reservoir.

