-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Mushrooms are everywhere thanks to our rainy January.
📢 News
Jackie Goldberg named School Board President
Schools: Jackie Goldberg was elected LAUSD board president on Tuesday. The Echo Park resident represents District 5, which includes East Hollywood, Eagle Rock and Atwater Village. The term is for one year. “I’m honored to be elected by my colleagues to lead the school board as we continue the hard work of helping all of our students academically achieve,” Goldberg said in a statement. The L.A. Times notes that Goldberg's leadership role may signal the board's potential shift in favor of priorities supported by the teachers and other unions.
Billie Eilish seeks restraining order
Highland Park: Singer Billie Eilish has filed for a restraining order against a man who was arrested Jan. 5 after allegedly trying to break into her childhood home. The request for a restraining order claims that 39-year-old Christopher Anderson has professed his love for the Grammy-award winner and had shown up several times at the home off York Boulevard. L.A. Times
HIGHLAND PARK
Figueroa landmark sells
The nearly century-old Highland Theatre building has been sold to a buyer who plans to preserve the structure as a theater, according to a real estate broker representing the seller.
Escrow on the Moorish-style building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56 closed late last month, said Ara Rostamian with Marcus & Millichap commercial property company. The sales price was not disclosed.
The name of the buyer has yet to be released. But Rostamian said it’s the same person who, in 2016, renovated the Highland Park Bowl building across the street from the theater. The owner of Highland Park Bowl has been widely identified as investor Cyrus Etemad.
News of the sale broke on NELA United and other social media accounts that also raised concern about gentrification.
In addition to a triplex movie house, the building, a historic city landmark, includes ground-floor shops, vacant second-floor apartments and a rooftop sign.
According to Rostamian, the buyer "has every intention to preserve the property for the uses that are there today, and the uses that were there in the past, too.”
The purchase of the building does not include the theater business, which has held a 99-year lease on the property that is finally set to expire next month.
In 1925, the West Coast Highland opened as a 1,432-seat single-screen theater, according to Los Angeles Theaters. In the early 1980s, the theater was transformed into a triplex and now operates as the Highland Theatres.
The movie house owners could not be reached for comment.
ECHO PARK
Customers rally around Ms. Donut
Echo Park -- It’s hard to say how long the donut shop at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street has been around. Now, it's also hard to say how much longer it’ll still stay open.
Annenn and Sophany Nou, who’ve owned Ms. Donut for the last seven years, have been left in suspense since the property was listed for sale at $1.5 million. Now they’ve been told the sale will be completed by the end of this month or the beginning of February.
Some loyal customers have rallied to support Ms Donut. But the Nous have no idea what happens after that.
They’ve heard nothing from the incoming owner, said Annenn Nou. For the last year or so, they’ve found themselves on a month-to-month lease. “It’s why a newcomer can kick us out,” she said.
This could be the end of a very long tradition of selling donuts at that corner, according to the Nous and some customers. Before the Nous took over, the shop was run for 16 years by a distant relative who had bought it from a manager. Before that, it may have been a Winchell’s, according to Conrado TerrazasCross, a regular customer (Favorite Donut: white cake with chocolate frosting and peanuts).
Another customer, Kyle Hulburd (Favorite Donut: maple bar), has set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser to give the Nous and their three children some kind of financial cushion if they do, indeed, have to close. So far, more than $5,000 has been raised.
“I grew up with a local donut shop,” said Hulburd, who came from the Bay Area. So when he moved to Los Angeles, “I looked for one and found it.”
The Nous were born in Cambodia, making them part of a wave of immigrants who operated donut shops in California. But the donut business seems to have changed in recent years, especially after the pandemic, Annenn Nou said. You don’t have as many people buying a dozen donuts, maybe for coworkers at the office.
The Nous really haven’t had much time to think about what to do if they lose the lease. They work in the store seven days a week, 15 hours a day. -- opening at 5 am, closing at around 5 pm, starting the next day’s baking at 11:30 pm.
Said Hulburd, “The bar is really high in terms of moving somewhere else.”
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Jan 19
Los Feliz: Visit Skylight Books for a presentation of "The House in the Pines" with author Ana Reyes interviewed by screenwriter Adam D'Alba. The mystery novel was published this year.
Friday, Jan 20
Silver Lake: Check out the January Edition of Silver Lake Shorts. RSVP to see the latest work of local filmmakers.
