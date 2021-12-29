Hello There!

Prepare yourself for a stormy night. The National Weather Service says up to 2.75 inches of rain could fall overnight and into Thursday in Downtown LA.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Dark clouds hang over Los Feliz and Silver Lake as the latest storm heads to L.A. Thanks to George Flynn for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Standoff

El Sereno: Police say an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a home tonight in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue. An LAPD spokesman said the situation might be connected to a homicide, but that has not been confirmed. Look for an update later tonight in The Eastsider.

Year-end spike

Los Angeles County reported a staggering 16,510 new COVID-19 cases today, one of the highest daily totals of the pandemic and up nearly 75% from Tuesday. At the same time, hospitalization number soared again, prompting a call for residents to rethink their holiday gathering plans. The Eastsider

Missing

East LA: Authorities today were searching for a 59-year-old diabetic man who was last seen about Sunday morning in the 1200 block of South Arizona Avenue. LASD

THE LATEST

Ready to give "Under the Silver Lake" a second chance?

By Barry Lank

The plot was confusing. The reviews were so-so. And it was a box office dud.

Despite all this, the 2019 movie “Under the Silver Lake” -- shot in Echo Park, Los Feliz and, yes, Silver Lake -- has not been forgotten. Fans of UTSL (as it’s commonly called) debate and discuss its meaning and the motivation of Sam, the protagonist played by Andrew Garfield. Tweeting their admiration, they encourage others to watch.

Recently, “Under the Silver Lake” resurfaced in social media and internet chatter following Garfield’s appearances in the Spiderman blockbuster, “No Way Home,” and his starring role in “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

“Since everyone is obsessed with Andrew Garfield, will Under the Silver Lake get the appreciation it deserves?” one person Tweeted. Said another: 'Where were these so-called Andrew Garfield fans when they let Under the Silver Lake fade into obscurity back in 2019?!"

In “Under the Silver Lake,” Garfield plays an unemployed … actor? Musician? Anyway, he's obsessed with the hot blond downstairs after she and nearly everything in her apartment vanishes. Garfield follows a trail of paranoid conspiracy theories and possible hallucinations. At the end, a lot is left unanswered.

Movie Web earlier this month ranked Garfield's most memorable movie roles. “Under the Silver Lake” came in at No. 6 … out of six films.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 59% on the "Tomatometer," and 55% on the "Audience Score."

Some thought the film would eventually gain acceptance. Brian Tallerico on RogerEbert.com said, “This is the kind of film that garners a cult following and will make underrated lists at the end of the year.”

The film made it onto one of those lists. In the most underrated films of 2019, Thrillist described Garfield's character as “a protagonist that's as watchable as he is thoroughly unappealing….” And that’s from a reviewer who liked it.

But for those living on the Eastside, the film offers a special bonus: The joy of pointing at the screen and saying, “Hey! That’s my apartment!” Or “I know that place!”

That’s Garfield hiding behind a palm tree at Echo Park Lake. The inside of Mustard Seed Cafe on Hillhurst. The exterior of Intelligentsia. The Silver Lake Reservoir.

The fate of 'Under The Silver Lake' may hinge mainly on the destiny of its lanky lead actor. But give it five out of five stars for its locale.

NOTEBOOK

Real estate ruin

Eagle Rock - “Pillarhenge” may be getting sold again, Boulevard Sentinel reported. A sales contract has been signed for the property at 1332 Colorado Blvd., which earned its nickname from a row of abandoned concrete pillars that rise above the site like an ancient ruin. In this case, they are the remains of a failed real estate development from 2008. The site has already changed hands at least once since that time, selling to Imad Boukai of Orange County in 2016. His plans for a mixed-used structure were approved in 2018 but failed to move forward.

Closing Soon

Echo Park: The Echo Park Film Center is ending a 20-year-run on Alvarado Street. The non-profit, which offers classes in addition to screening films, will continue operations but has no immediate plans to re-open a physical location. "Change is healthy and good, said a post on Facebook. "And it's time for us to pivot, adapt and recalibrate in response to times we are living in." Good luck, guys!

