Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

You can now go mask-free on buses, planes and trains. Are you ready to give up yours?

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

Debs Park: Full moon over Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Los Feliz: A motorist who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist involved in a charity ride in Griffith Park has been charged with murder. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: One man was fatally shot in the 3600 block of Whittier Boulevard. The Eastsider

Highland Park: Firefighters took nearly an hour to extinguish a blaze that spread through a 2-story home in the 600 block of North Avenue 54. No injuries were reported. LAFD & Instagram

East LA: With the city of Los Angeles preparing to resume parking enforcement of RVs being used as homes, L.A. County officials said they want to keep such vehicles from spilling into East Los Angeles and other unincorporated areas. The Eastsider

Cracking down on unleashed dogs

By Marcos Franco, UT Community News

Dog owners who ignore leash laws at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center may face a crackdown as complaints and tensions have risen.

Officials at Eagle Rock's largest park say banners advising dog owners to leash their pets have been removed. Unleashed dogs have run up to kids playing ball. And one woman was bitten.

Pet owners like Johana Cabrera are more cautious.

Last summer, her family’s 6-month-old German Shepard, Nova, crossed paths with two unleashed pit bulls. The dogs were playful and not aggressive. Nevertheless, Nova suffered a small puncture wound in the leg.

The pit bull owners treated Nova’s wounds, and her leg was fully healed after a few days, Cabrera said. Still, the incident made her wary.

“My concern is, whether it's my dog or other dogs, we don't want them to be approached since we don't know their reaction toward each other,” she said. “We kind of stopped taking her as often as we were.”

Pets can be off-leash within a fenced-in dog park that opened in 2019. But once outside the fence, leashes are required in the approximately 22-acre park.

Many avoid the one-acre dog park since it can become crowded, according to some pet owners. Instead, they head to nearby grassy areas and trails.

Unleashed dogs have run into playing fields and up to players and little kids, said recreation center facilities director Benjamin Juarez.

Half a dozen large leash law banners lasted about a month before they were taken down “by, I'm guessing, angry dog owners,” Juarez said during a March 1 meeting of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council.

The next step, Juarez said, is to ticket pet owners for violating leash laws. “We really don't want to do that. We don't want to take it that far.”

Juarez said the council plans to resume discussing the issue at its May 3 meeting.

Some dog owners like Hannah Elder are not thrilled by the thought of being ticketed for unleashed pets but are sympathetic.

“I don't like the idea, but I understand,” said Elder, using a leash to walk her dog on a recent morning. “I think if your dog is off-leash, you should have accountability and own up to that.”

UT Community News, produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students, covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A.

Sponsored by Lummis Day Community Foundation

Lummis Days Returns To Sycamore Grove Park

Following a two-year pandemic absence, Lummis Days, the Festival of Northeast Los Angeles, will partner with Council Districts 1 and 14 for a combined Northeast LA Lummis Day/ Earth Day/ Celebration, on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 7 p.m

Read More

EATS

A West Hollywood coffee shop and distributor is opening a new coffee space in the former Clark Street Bread outlet at the base of The Elysian apartment tower in Victor Heights, just east of Echo Park.

Farm Cup Coffee will open to the public on April 28 at 1115 W. Sunset Blvd at White Knoll Drive. The owners behind Farm Cup have also leased the former Winsome restaurant space next door, says District Realty Group.

The unnamed restaurant will have a "menu consisting of influences from Peru all the way to Indonesia."

NOTEBOOK

Griffith Park: Bicyclists are calling for safer riding conditions at Griffith Park after a deadly crash Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Andrew Jelmert, a 77-year-old real estate agent who had been active in Los Feliz and Silver Lake, was riding his bike northbound on Crystal Springs Drive when he was struck from behind by a car. The Times notes that the bike lanes in the park are scant, and do not have barriers between riders and cars.

ONE LAST THING

Catch of the Day: A 15-pound carp at Echo Park Lake.

That's It! Thanks for reading.

-- Jesús Sanchez

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. ⭐