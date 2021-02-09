Hello!

It was 50 years ago today that L.A. woke up to the 6.6 Sylmar earthquake. The San Fernando Valley sustained some of the heaviest damage, but the Eastside was not immune. A member of the Eagle Rock Facebook group posted a photo of the ruined bell tower of the Eagle Rock Presbyterian Church. (Yours truly was sleeping in a roll-away bed in East LA and, believe me, it rolled away.) It's a reminder to keep earthquake ready.

Now, on for our Tuesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

Tuesday's Breaking News:

• LA COVID case numbers continue to go down, but 200 deaths still reported today

• Voice of late LA Councilman Tom LaBonge may greet 311 callers

• 12-year-old girl missing in Boyle Heights

• L.A. homicides have surged since a year ago, including 11 deaths last week

It makes sense that employers would want their employees to get vaccinated. But think twice before making that mandatory. “Things are kind of muddled right now,” said lawyer C. Edward Langhammer, Jr in this week's issue of Eastside Biz Buzz. “As more guidelines are issued, hopefully we will have better clarity and certainty.”

Black residents have a vaccination rate of 7.2% compared to 14.3% for Latinos, 18.2% for Asians and 29.4% for Whites, according to the latest public health stats. Officials have vowed to close the vaccination gaps between the groups but they do so as vaccine supplies remain tight.

Our weekly look at real estate price cuts, ranging from a $25,000 slice on a new East Hollywood contemporary to a $50,000 chop on Echo Park 3-bedroom with studio.

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond



Christmas in February

Valentine's Day is coming up fast. But as of this past weekend, Atwater Village's official Christmas tree was still glowing with strands of holiday lights (well, at least half the tree was glowing). City workers apparently forgot to turn off the holiday display, according to an Atwater resident. You can expect the tree to go dark this week.

