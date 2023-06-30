It's Friday!
SILVER LAKE
Paul McCobb Museum is at home with Midcentury Modernism
About 15 years ago, we found a good deal on a used dining room set from a Craigslist ad. “These are Paul McCobb, Planner Group,” exclaimed my husband as he looked underneath the pieces when they arrived at our house. I nodded, not really understanding. I was too busy admiring the sleek, almost space-age design of the wooden chairs and table.
I had forgotten the name until I heard about a new Paul McCobb Museum in Silver Lake. “What?? Wow!“ Jim and I immediately booked a tour. We quickly learned it’s no ordinary museum; it’s a private residence that showcases items from the 1950s furniture visionary and his prolific Planner Group, which helped set the tone for the Midcentury Modernism movement.
Owner Yogi Proctor greeted us at the door of his house on a hilltop he shares with his wife, Carol Martori, a documentary filmmaker. Proctor, an artist and one-time creative director in the skateboard industry, ushered us into his living room, where I gasped: Before me was a luscious arrangement of furniture, accentuated with colorful ceramics, stunning textiles and lamps of the era. We oohed and awed. Wandering among tall bookcases, tables and a fabric display, Proctor filled us in on McCobb, the man and the product.
Born in Boston in 1917, McCobb had a mind for design. He studied art and worked in the camouflage division during WWII. He came to prominence as a designer and decorating consultant for Modernage Furniture in New York City. McCobb envisioned a furniture line that was stylish, affordable and multi-purpose. That became his Planner Group, one of the best-selling contemporary lines of the ‘50s. But just as McCobb’s star was rising, he passed away at the age of 51.
Proctor has been collecting McCobb pieces for 18 years. “McCobb is up right up there with Charles and Ray Eames, and George Nelson,” he says. “The history of the Eames is well documented but not McCobb. We don’t know his full story and his contribution to American design.”
Proctor seems poised to take over that role. He’s established an archive of more than 7,000 items related to McCobb. And that’s just the beginning. There's so much McCobb out there just waiting to be discovered.
The McCobb Museum is free and open to visitors by appointment only.
Do you own a piece of McCobb furniture? Snap us a picture and tell us its story!
HIGHLAND PARK/MT. WASHINGTON
Steep Street Memories
Recently, we ran an article with the headline asking, "Which Street is the Steepest?"
We discussed Baxter, Fargo and Eldred Streets (the winner? Eldred with a 33.3% grade) and asked readers if they had any specific memories about living on a steep street.
Sandra Kulli writes about moving to a steep street where gravity could work for and against you:
"In 1972, I was renting in Hollywood and wanted to move east. When I called the landlord, she asked if I was afraid of heights. Odd question, I thought. Then I arrived at Fargo Street and had to hold my breath as I found the house!
A month later, I was living at the top of Fargo Street. One huge benefit was with my VW Beetle. When the battery died, I could glide out of my driveway, aim downhill, and pop the clutch to get the car moving with ease.
A second memory was when someone in my neighborhood had a new refrigerator delivered. It got away from the transport guy and flew from the top of Fargo all the way to the bottom … and no one was killed…except the new refrigerator.
It was and is a great neighborhood."
Connie Espinoza shared a rather dramatic tale:
"I grew up on Eldred Street in the '70s and '80s. Not knowing it was the steepest street in Los Angeles, my friend and I would ride our bikes up and let gravity do its thing.
One day while letting go of the handlebars, I lost control and slid on my face. Fortunately I don’t have scars from the accident but I sure did shred two teeth on the pavement. I now have some comfort knowing that my two capped teeth are a war wound from being a daredevil on the steepest street in Los Angeles!"
Do you have a memory about living on one of LA's steepest streets? Let me know!
WRITING DESKS
Put down the phone, pick up a pencil
If the last time you wrote cursive was to scribble your name on the digital pad picking up prescriptions, you may want to consider picking up a pencil.
Writing by hand has numerous benefits. According to a study published by the Association for Psychological Science, taking notes in longhand, not on laptops, improves comprehension. Likewise, Psychology Today says that learning cursive helps the brain develop – brain focus and fine motor control, right? Another study shows that students who write essays with a pen write more – and in complete sentences – than those with a keyboard. Forming letters on paper can also help achieve goals and intentions.
So let’s all break out the dotted line paper and see if we can recall how to compose a proper cursive capital G.
-- Brenda Rees
📢 Eastside News
Fiancé fatally shot in Mexico
Lincoln Heights: Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos was looking forward to announcing her engagement to fellow UC Berkeley grad student Gabriel Trujillo. But earlier this month, Cruz-de Hoyos learned that her fiancé had been shot and killed while conducting field research on his dissertation in Sonora, Mexico. The Eastsider
📢 City News
L.A. homeless population rises 10% The Eastsider
Swap your illegal L.A. fireworks for a gift card The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Los Feliz
Mickey Madden, the bassist who is on (apparently permanent) leave from Maroon 5, is renting out his Mid-Century Modern home, Dirt said. The three-bedroom home, known as the Jacobson House, is a city landmark. Rent is $22,500 a month.
A Mediterranean-style home across the street from Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin's old estates sold last week for more than $4.1 million, according to Redfin. The five-bedroom Harper House on De Mille Drive sits on almost half an acre in the gated Laughlin Park community.
Silver Lake
A founding member of the band Arctic Monkeys is asking $3 million for his Mid-Century Modern home, Dirt reported. Matt Helders -- a drummer, singer, and song writer --bought the four-bedroom on Castle Street for $1.6 million in 2019 and had it done over by interior designer Corinne Mathern.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open include:
- Two-on-a-lot in Eagle Rock
- Inizio in Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
A look at what's going on this weekend.
Friday, June 30
East LA: Get your fix of salsa, cumbia, merengue and more at the free, outdoor Susie Hansen Latin Band concert at Obregon Park.
Los Feliz: Spend an evening filled with laughter and Good Company: A Comedy Show. The show will be hosted by Mike Lenczewski and Thomasin Franken and feature comics from Comedy Central, CollegeHumor, and more.
Saturday, July 1
Boyle Heights: Learn spooky L.A. history at Boyle Heights: Most Haunted. Get a ghost tour from a sixth-generation local and walk around the community.
Westlake: Catch the Mystery Theater Horror Show at the Frida Kahlo Theater. This original play was created by people with autism and other learning disabilities and is about an alien theatre troupe.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a day of spiritual connection at a Truthfulness Workshop with meditation teachers, Saqib and Charles, who will guide you through self-reflection and personal transformation.
Sunday, July 2
Hollywood Bowl: Celebrate Independence Day weekend and feel some good vibrations at the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys.
