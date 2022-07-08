It's Friday!
LOS FELIZ
Residential project planned next to the Vista
By Barry Lank
Plans have finally been unveiled for a mixed-use development that will border the historic Vista Theatre on two sides.
El Parador at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue would rise six stories, dwarfing the two-story theater next door. The Spanish-style building would include 29 residential units, two ground-floor restaurants and roof decks.
The developer, Brad Conroy, founder and president of Conroy Real Estate, is seeking to build a taller and denser project than would typically be allowed in return for reserving three units for low-income tenants.
The Parador would be located across Hillhurst from the 202-unit Elinor Apartments, which are now nearly complete and are open for leasing.
The Vista, which has been closed since the pandemic began, is getting a makeover under the ownership of Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaker is rehabbing the movie house and plans to open a cafe and arcade.
BOYLE HEIGHTS
L.A. celebrates it's newest bridge
By City News Service
It took years longer than anticipated and the final cost is well above original estimates. But Los Angeles will begin a three- day community celebration today to mark the completion of the Sixth Street Viaduct, which replaces one of the city's most iconic structures.
The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
But that original structure connecting Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A. fell victim to the ravages of time and a chemical reaction that caused the concrete to deteriorate, leaving the bridge seismically unsound.
Demolition work on the original structure began in 2016, with city officials at the time projecting a 2019 completion for the then-$449 million effort. Those estimates, however, proved overly optimistic.
But today, dignitaries will gather to celebrate the completion of the project, now estimated at $588 million. The span -- the largest bridge project in the city's history -- was funded with federal, state and local dollars.
The new viaduct's "Ribbon of Light" design, with its 20 sweeping arches, was created by the architectural firm HNTB Corp. and Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan.
Today evening's formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will be attended by a host of city officials, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, and will be followed by an arch-lighting ceremony. But the bridge itself will not officially open to traffic until Sunday night.
Before then, there will be a weekend-long community celebration. Interest has been so high that tickets for Saturday's events have already sold out. Organizers said walk-up visitors without tickets will be asked to stand in line, but they'll only be admitted as time allows.
Saturday's event, beginning at 2 p.m., will include live music with headliners Ozomatli, food trucks, a vintage car display, fireworks and a bridge- lighting.
On Sunday, the bridge will be open for pedestrians and bicyclists, with no tickets required, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bridge will officially open to vehicle traffic at 7 p.m. Sunday.
