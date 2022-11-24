Hello!
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family and friends. We will be taking off Friday and returning to your inbox on Monday.
Have a great holiday!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Garvanza: Joe Bravo, best known for his tortilla art, and helpers have spent the past several weeks painting a mural on Avenue 63, across from Garvanza Park. The mural, "Water is Life," is about "the stewardship and management of our dwindling water resources in Northeast Los Angeles," according to an artist's statement. “I mean, everybody knows we’re in a water crisis, but I was trying to visualize it for everybody in my own way,” Bravo told The Occidental.
Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Brenes concedes to Rivas in Eastside school board race
More than two weeks after the election, L.A. school board candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat in the tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by Mónica García. Brenes' opponent, Rocío Rivas, declared victory late last week as her lead expanded. The latest returns show Rivas with 52.5% of the vote and a roughly 5,000-vote lead. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
We are thankful every day for your readership and support. Extra thanks to those who made a recent contribution: Nancy G., Rebecca K., Cheryl Revkin, Gary Teramoto and the readers who asked to remain anonymous.
Our Reader Sponsors provide the financial support to keep The Eastsider moving forward and provide the news and info you need to stay connected to your community.
You can support community news now by contributing to our Fall Fundraiser. So far, we have raised 40% of our $25,000 goal. Help us move that needle!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Nov 25
Glassell Park: Head to Permanent Records Roadhouse and catch some comedy with Popular Kids Club featuring Cameron Esposito, Megan Gailey and more!
Glassell Park: Start your holiday shopping at Revenge Of! during the comic book shop's Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sale. Free pinball, too!
Saturday, Nov 26
Highland Park: From now until January 8, catch Bob Baker's Nutcracker, a marionette adaptation of the holiday classic tale. Perfect kids and adults.
Echo Park: Walk off those extra Thanksgiving calories by taking the Echo Park Stairways Tour.
Echo Park: Shop small at Heavy Manners Library's Holiday Zone: Arts and Crafts Fair. Buy gifts from local artists. (Nov. 26 & 27)
LA State Historic Park: The World Cup has begun in Qatar! Watch Mexico vs Argentina live at the park. The Fan Fest will have music, food, contests and giveaways.
Boyle Heights: Check out the theatrical production of Remembering Boyle Heights II at Casa0101. Hear about diverse stories of Boyle Heights ranging back from the 1940s until now. (Nov. 26 - Dec. 18)
Sunday, Nov 27
East Hollywood: Take the kids to the closing performance of "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical version of the fairy tale.
