Quite the storm last night, right? Expect calmer weather before another chance of rain on Friday.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

A loop of lightning viewed from Echo Park on Monday night. Thanks to Jaymee Christopherson for the photo.

NEWS

Highland Park fire

Firefighters snuffed out an attic fire this morning in the 5200 block of Buchanan Avenue before it spread to the rest of the home. LAFD

THE LATEST

What's all this fuss about maps?



Last week found many civic-minded and politically-active Eastside citizens buzzing about maps -- City Council maps, in this case.

They watched virtual meetings for hours; waited endlessly to voice their opinion in one minute bursts and implored neighbors and friends to weigh in as well.

The maps were drafts of what L.A. City Council districts would look like over the next decade. After countless revisions, the LA City Council Redistricting Commission, which is overseeing this map making process, finally selected a recommended draft map -- officially known as Draft Plan K 2.5 -- to present to the public.

Most Eastside council districts would not change much. However, Council District 4 represented by Nithya Raman of Silver Lake, would see her territory dramatically shifted into new areas and away from neighborhoods that voted her into office less than a year ago.

Despite the high stakes, the changing of political boundaries, known as redistricting, is a process that relatively few people follow. Yet it “impacts your day-to-day, real life,” said political consultant Rick Taylor.

Read more in The Eastsider

New housing underway for East LA

Construction has begun on 78 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing on lots that have sat vacant for decades at 3rd St. and Dangler Avenue. A 30-foot mural called “East Los Luv” will be painted on the building’s facade. The development on the Gold Line is expected to be completed in 2023.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Funky Sole moves on

Organizers of Funky Sole are looking for a new home for the long-running funk and soul music dance party after failing to reach an agreement at The Echo in Echo Park. LA Times

Murder on the rise

The LAPD says 285 people have been murdered in the city as of Sept. 27 -- nearly 60 more than at the same point last year. Crosstown

