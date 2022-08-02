Hello!
L.A. schools are back in session in about two weeks (sorry, kids). If you would like to share news about a new program or facility on your campus, please reply to this newsletter with details or send info to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com. We will include that info in an upcoming story.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
City Hall: The City Council voted today to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hour-long disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting with chants and shouts. The Eastsider
What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council
Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles.
The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary -- 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
She thus gains a sprawling district that stretches from Highland Park and Mount Washington on the north to MacArthur Park and Westlake on the south.
So what does she want to do first?
The Eastsider reached out to the Councilmember-elect about her priorities:
Homelessness: Hernandez says she is working with L.A. County to expand existing psychiatric mobile response and other teams that reach out to the homeless.
Her office is building its own homelessness engagement team - to get to know people and find out what they need --- and to bring services to homeless camps.
“If trash collections didn’t happen in our homes, trash would pile up,” she said. “That happens in encampments.
Housing and Rental Prices: “Right now, there’s market and luxury developments going up, and rent-controlled apartments are being torn down to build those things up - and that’s displacing people,” she said “We’ve got to figure out how to produce deeply affordable housing without that displacement.”
Public Safety: “Folks in certain parts of the district are like, ‘Look, we don’t have any bike lanes and no crosswalks, so people are getting run over,’” Hernandez said. “In other areas, it is more about gang-impacted communities and the violence they’re causing in public spaces such as MacArthur Park.”
There are a lot of different public safety priorities, she said. “Each of them has different mechanisms, I believe, for solving them.”
As for her support for defunding the police, Hernandez said, "I believe that we need to invest in prevention by funding social safety nets, including alternative crisis response, long-term mental health services, drug treatment, stable housing, youth development, and job training, to name a few. Right now these social safety nets are not well funded; we need to reevaluate our budget ...”
Staffing: “We’re taking our time, building up our team now,” Hernandez said. She wants to “give opportunities to people who aren’t normally given opportunities to be leaders, directors - like women of color, LGBTQ folks.”
Three P’s: Hernandez places a priority on what she calls “The Three P’s”: preserving affordable housing; protecting renters; and producing affordable housing.
Boyle Heights: The city's Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department seeks proposals from community-based organizations to establish a Peace & Healing Center in Boyle Heights. Similar centers will be launched in eight other communities under the $2 million program.
- Wednesday: The Los Angeles Breakfast Club presents: Dodgers Day!
- Thursday: Homo Happy Hour
