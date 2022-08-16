Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Read on for your Tuesday dose of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Silver Lake: Thanks to George Flynn for getting up early to capture this photo of the sun rising above the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
Cypress Park: A fire damaged a commercial building this morning in the 1500 block San Fernando Road, but no one was hurt. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was in the building's ducting system, in about 20 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
EDUCATION
What's new at school this year
Thousands of L.A. Unified students who returned to campuses for the start of the school year on Monday found new buildings, new initiatives and even some new school buses.
Numerous programs kicked off this week, and others will be launching soon. This is by no means a complete list of everything new but a small sampling of what students and families can expect to find this semester:
Academics
• Tutoring services, ranging from homework assistance to intensive one-on-one tutoring, are available to those who fell behind during the pandemic.
• Credentialed teachers are in every classroom.
• iAttend involves making home visits and providing support to families with children who are chronically absent.
• Transitional kindergarten, which prepares younger children to transition to kindergarten, added more than 350 classes.
Construction/Renovation
• Belvedere Middle School: A new classroom building will open in this school year.
• Eagle Rock Jr./Senior High School and Micheltorena Street Elementary: Classroom renovations include new furniture, rugs and paint to create more homelike and welcoming environments.
• Garfield High School: New baseball fields and facilities.
• Mendez High School: Sylvia Mendez Wellness Center has gone into service.
• Roosevelt High School: Construction is expected to be completed on an administration building and wellness center.
Transportation
• Two electric and Wi-Fi-enabled school buses have been assigned to serve Roosevelt High School.
Other programs
• Conga Kids, which involves teaching children a variety of ballroom dances with connections to the African diaspora, is coming to Micheltorena Street School.
• Southern-style honey biscuits are now part of the lunch menu at the Sotomayor Learning Academies after district chefs revamped school meals to include healthy but tasty fare that will appeal to young taste buds.
In other school news ...
Poll Results: Last week we asked parents of middle- and high-school age kids what school start time works best for their family? An 8 am start time was the most popular, with about 43 or about 30% of the 142 votes cast. Here are all of the results:
- 8 am: 43 votes
- 8:30 am: 36 votes
- 7:30 am: 34 votes
- 9 am: 29 votes
Politics: City Councilmember–elect Eunisses Hernandez has endorsed Rocio Rivas over Maria Brenes in District 2 School Board race. The election takes place Nov. 8.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
Scholarships: High school students interested in the performing arts are invited to apply for The Music Center’s Spotlight, an annual competition with more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development. Apply by Oct. 17.
Suggestion Box: We welcome your story ideas and tips about schools, students, staff and volunteers involved in campuses in our Eastside coverage area. Submit your info here, or just reply to this newsletter with your information.
GLASSELL PARK
Overnight RV parking ban proposed
RVs, campers and other large vehicles parked overnight along a section of Verdugo Road could be towed, under a proposal before the City Council.
The resolution, presented by City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, asks the City to prohibit vehicles more than 22 feet long or seven feet high from parking on either side of Verdugo Road between Plumas Street and Shasta Circle from 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Frequently, such RVs and other large vehicles are used as homes.
“Large vehicles are often parked overnight and constrict travel lanes, thereby creating dangerous situations,” the resolution stated. The proposal is now pending with the Council’s Transportation Committee.
Notebook
Silver Lake: The owner of a car repair shop along Fountain Avenue was fined $1,000 and 100 hours of community service over allegedly parking customers' cars on the streets for days, NBC LA reported. The problem was initially reported in an NBC LA investigation last spring.
Boyle Heights: Wayne Yoshio Masunaga, a retired police officer who spent most of his career patrolling Boyle Heights, died on July 20 after a short battle with cancer, according to Rafu Shimpo. He was 71.
Things to Do
Wednesday: The Times in World War II
Thursday: Homo Happy Hour
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.