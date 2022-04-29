It's Friday, finally!

Echo Park: Fancy footwork at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for sharing the photo.

REAL ESTATE

Plans revealed for Silver Lake landmark

The former home of Tokio Florist on Hyperion Avenue is to be preserved and converted into office space, What Now LA reported.

Plans call for constructing a 3-story office building and a small storefront next to the 111-year-old, Tudor-style house where Tokio Florist, owned by the Sakai/Kozawa family, operated from 1960 to 2006.

The home, located on a half-acre lot in what is now a busy commercial area, was originally built in the Mid City area and moved to its current location in 1929.

Redcar, which is redeveloping the property, is involved in numerous other projects in Echo Park, Highland Park and Elysian Valley.

In other real estate news:

Echo Park: A documentary film company is taking over 30,000 square feet of production and post-production space at Alvarado Street and Bellevue Avenue, just north of the 101 Freeway, Variety reported. XTR, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated “Ascension,” is benefiting from streaming, which has made documentaries more accessible to a worldwide audience, says CEO Bryn Mooser.

Eagle Rock: A 5-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival designed by Godfrey Edwards has been listed for $2,949,000 - the first time it's been on the market in about 60 years, according to Dirt. The century-old home on Hill Drive sits on a little more than half an acre.

NOTEBOOK

Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Neighborhood Council will hold a Council District 1 candidate's forum on Monday, May 2. Public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez is running against incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June 6 primary.

El Sereno Update: Authorities said foul play was not suspected at this time in the death of Valentin Broeksmit, the self-described "comically terrible spy" whose body was found Monday on the Wilson High campus. However, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Central Bureau Homicide Detective Carrero-Ortiz at 213-996-4118 or via email at 38431@lapd.online

CALENDAR

Fri April 29: Muddy Paw Artist Showcase | Silver Lake

Sat April 30: Cosmic Shift art opening | Hi-Fi

Sun May 1: Lila Downs concert | El Sereno

ONE LAST THING

Congrats!: Highland Park taquero Victor Villa won a $100,000 prize that will help turn his pop-up into a restaurant.

