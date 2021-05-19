Hello!

The Latest

Wednesday's Breaking News

• Echo Park Lake to reopen May 26

• More L.A. freeway drivers report being struck by pellets or projectiles; rear window shatters as motorist drives down 5 Freeway in Silver Lake

Taix French restaurant is on its way to becoming a historic landmark



But historic preservationists are not celebrating. The Taix landmark nomination that is awaiting City Council approval been modified to preserve only a few architectural elements of the Echo Park building: Two outdoor signs and the wooden bar top inside. As a result, the sprawling Sunset Boulevard restaurant could be replaced by a large residential and commercial development, which would include a small version of Taix. Preservationists fear that the modifications to the restaurant’s landmark nomination will weaken the laws intended to preserve and protect historic sites citywide. Read more in The Eastsider

Skylight Books goes union

Workers at the Los Feliz bookstore voted to unionize as part of the Communications Workers of America Union. Skylight is the latest indie bookseller to see its workers form a union. Read more in The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights DMV manager pleads guilty in bribery scheme

The former manager faces up to 20 years in prison for trading licenses for bribes. Read more in The Eastsider

