📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A busy bus stop on a hot Sunday afternoon. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Lincoln Heights: The City Attorney's Office has declined to file any charges stemming from an altercation between an activist and City Councilman Kevin de León that occurred in December during a Christmas toy giveaway in Lincoln Heights. The Eastsider
If Kevin de León ran for reelection, could he win?
With less than a year before next March’s primary elections, City Councilman Kevin de León hasn’t decided yet whether to run for reelection.
He said on Saturday, "I haven’t made a decision yet, but we'll be making one very soon."
Meanwhile, at least nine other candidates have already entered the race to represent Council District 14, which stretches from Eagle Rock and Highland Park to Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A.
“I think there’s an 85% chance he’s in,” said veteran campaign consultant Rick Taylor of Dakota Communications.
De León's reelection bid faces challenges, notably the lingering aftermath of the controversial recording involving him, two other council members and a labor leader. The rest of the people in that conversation have since left the public scene, but De León stands firm.
“He has fought so hard to be where he is and to keep his seat against all the odds,” said Jaime Regalado, political science professor emeritus at Cal State L.A.
Taylor believes De León has a chance of coming in second in the primary and entering a tough run-off. He might then be seen as a local martyr, apologizing but asserting the district shouldn't have been punished. “I can see him running a very smart campaign,” Taylor said.
De León would face well-funded challengers, such as State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, who raised $116,000 by June’s end, according to the City Ethics Commission. State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago has raised $241,000.
Although undecided about running, De León hardly seems like he is just waiting out the clock. The Eagle Rock resident makes frequent public appearances, in person and on social media, and has announced numerous public improvement projects, including $25 million to fix up Hollenbeck Park Lake and a new 72-bed residence for the unhoused in Boyle Heights.
Then there are his unused campaign funds.
A fundraising committee, "Kevin de Leon for Lieutenant Governor 2018," raised more than $3.5 million (he opted instead to launch a losing bid to unseat U.S Senator Diane Feinstein), according to the Secretary of State’s office. Another committee has $1.1 million banked for the lieutenant governor’s race in 2026.
It’s just not clear how much could be transferable to a municipal election, Taylor said.
But if de León chooses not to run for City Council … maybe watch the state elections in three years?
Should Kevin de Leon run for re-election?
Your Guide To Starting the New School Year
Welcome to our special Back-to-School edition of the Eastsider! As schools prepare for a fresh academic year, we provide you a rundown of the new programs, classes and facilities your child can expect. Let's make this school year the best one yet!
GLASSELL PARK & HIGHLAND PARK
One pool is ready for a splashy return, another in deep planning
By Jesus Sanchez
The Glassell Park Pool is set to reopen soon, while the Highland Park Pool is slated for an extensive revamp.
About $100,000 in repairs to the Glassell Park Pool will be completed soon. The Rec & Parks Department is counting on the 120-foot-long pool to be open for the annual Summer Pool Party on Aug. 26, said Aquatics Director Carlos Espinoza.
"It better be [ready] because we are planning a big party," Espinoza remarked.
The approximately 325,000-gallon pool was closed for repairs in mid-June after cloudy water prevented lifeguards from seeing the pool bottom. "That posed a safety risk," Espinoza stated.
Besides a new filtration system, the pool will receive a fresh coat of paint, and the pool house will receive some overdue TLC.
Major changes are planned for the Highland Park Pool, with completion likely several summers away.
The aim is to create a heated, year-round pool, which may be indoors or outdoors, said Pete Brown, spokesman for Councilman Kevin De Leon. Earlier this year, the council office allocated $1 million for pre-construction studies and design work.
The total cost of the project and its funding will be determined once a detailed analysis is done.
🗒️ Notebook
Center awarded $165,000 grant
The Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center (SIJCC) received a $165,000 grant over three years from the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles as part of the Foundation's 2023 Next Stage Grants initiative, which provides monies for capacity-building projects. The SIJCC will use its grant for technology and information systems, modernizing its service model and strategic planning, among other purposes.
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, August 10
Silver Lake: Get productive at The Ruby Fruit and join other queers for a coworking date. Let's Werk is a weekly meet-up for queers to network, discuss projects, and/or silently do work.
Debs Park: Build a sustainable habitat for local birds and wildlife at the Audubon Center. Learn about local wildlife and native plants while volunteering for a Community Habitat Restoration.
Highland Park: Find out who will be crowned queen of the Homo Happy House Drag Showdown.
LA State Historic Park: Participate in a hands-on Fungi Workshop at the LA River Farmers Market. Learn how to cultivate fungi using cardboard and newspaper and take home your own oyster mushroom grow kit!
Friday, August 11
Lincoln Heights: Increase body awareness with coach Adrienne Glasser's workshop LA Soma Constellations & IFS: Moving Parts.
Eagle Rock: Get a 60-minute yoga workout at One Down Dog. Proceeds for this FLOW workshop will go to the American Cancer Society.
