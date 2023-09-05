Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Tuesday, Barry Lank. We've seen an unusual amount of rain recently. You know what we have not seen that we usually see right around now? Fire season.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A large spider lies in wait in the middle of a web dripping with raindrops. "I think he was hoping to catch more than raindrops!," said Vivienne O'Brien, who snapped the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Bob Barker Boulevard?
Echo Park: PETA wants to rename a section of Sunset Boulevard where its West Coast headquarters are located in honor of the late TV game show host and animal rights activist Bob Barker, the organization announced today. The Eastsider
Robbery suspect shot
East L.A: Sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a robbery suspect early Monday afternoon on Atlantic Boulevard. The suspect was in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported. The Eastsider
Demonstrators arrested
East Hollywood: Police arrested 25 people on Monday for failing to disperse during an unlawful assembly by health care workers outside the Kaiser Permanente L.A. Medical Center. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
City Council wants to sue Texas governor
The City Council agreed to investigate whether the city can sue the state of Texas and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending a busload of migrants to Los Angeles on June 14, and to check whether Abbott committed a crime in the process, the L.A. Times reported. Both motions were introduced by Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez, Eunisses Hernandez, and Nithya Raman.
Wage theft prevention
The City Council received a package of motions Friday designed to prevent wage theft, the Daily News reported. Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez and Tim McOsker introduced the of legislation, saying they intended to improve enforcement of wage and hour violations across the city.
Disaster preparedness
Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez introduced a motion to improve the city's readiness for a disaster. Among other things, she is seeking a report on the city's response to the recent Tropical Storm Hilary, including the number of shelter beds activated and details on outreach efforts.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Beautiful Homes in Eagle Rock & Glassell Park
The “North of Colorado” section of Eagle Rock weaves together a wonderful mixture of historic homes, small-town vibes and great nearby amenities. Unsurprisingly, home prices in this pocket are quite high, but here is a rare opportunity for ownership with two TICs that are offered for sale.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Sep 4 - Sep 11: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Mostly cloudy, with high temperatures creeping into the 80s later this week.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, September 5
Lincoln Heights: City Council Planning and Land Use Committee reviews granting a density bonus for a seven-story, 184-unit residential complex at 3601-3615 Mission Road.
Wed, September 6
Echo Park: The Friends of Elysian Park will discuss goats, brush clearance more during a virtual meeting from 6 pm-8pm.
Lincoln Heights: City Council votes on a year-long extension to reach a development agreement to build affordable housing on public parking lot.
Silver Lake: Neighborhood Council Governing Board meets.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Chinatown: Community "Office Hours" for Assemblymember Miguel Santiago at Los Angeles State Historic Park.
Thu, September 7
Griffith Park: Recreation and Parks Commissioners vote on a three-year contract for maintenance on the Griffith Park planetarium projector.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Tuesday, September 5
Echo Park: The Art Monk will be screened at the Edendale Branch Library. Catch a festival of short films, painting demonstrations and readings.
Los Feliz: Head to the American Cinematheque for a limited engagement screening of the Japanese film Love Life (2022). Plus hear a pre-recorded introduction from the filmmaker Kōji Fukada.
Wednesday, September 6
Boyle Heights: Showcase your comedic skills at Open Mic at the Boyle Heights Tavern. Practice your comedy or watch the show, but don't forget to grab a beer.
Highland Park: Catch Jordan, Jesse, Goof Off at Rock Rose Gallery for an intimate live recording. Ticket purchases will support youth art programs in Lincoln Heights and Highland Park.
Thursday, September 7
DTLA: Learn how to cook vegetables with Mexican flavor at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. The Hecho con Amor workshop will teach students how to use Mexican seasonings with guest chef Jonathan Perez of Macheen.
Silver Lake: See LA-based comedian Langston Kerman perform standup at The Lyric Hyperion. Known for starring in Peacock's Bust Down, he is also head writer for HBO's PAUSE with Sam Jay.
Friday, September 8
Boyle Heights: Hit the dance floor at The Paramount's Lesbian Goth Night with Go-Go dancers, and music from Vanessa Burgundy, Ditto, and Ashley Bad. Take photos at the photo booth, and buy from art vendors.
Saturday, September 9
Highland Park: Take an afternoon stroll to The Pop-Hop and shop at the York Art Walk & Market.
Lincoln Heights: Help create a California native plant corridor and clean up Avenue 20.
Los Feliz: It's LFIA’s annual Photo Day at the library. This year's theme is centered on "celebrations." Bring your photos documenting birthdays, graduations, weddings, or any type of celebration in Los Feliz. Photos will be scanned and returned onsite.
Los Feliz: Attend opening receptions for glimmer of hope, paintings by Dianne Bennett, and Here Because of You, sculptures by Joel Hernandez, at La Luz de Jesus Gallery.
Montecito Heights: Carnaval de la Lune is back at Heritage Square Museum. Experience a spooky themed carnival with photo ops, sideshow performances, characters, games, and shops. (Sept. 9 -10)
Silver Lake: Get Ready for College at the library! High schoolers can get tips and tricks from a college counselor on applying to schools plus a 30-minute one-to-one college counseling.
Sunday, September 10
Echo Park: Grab your cowboy boots for some country dancing at Grand Ole Echo.
Elysian Valley: Support Trans Rights at a Benefit Show taking place at Zebulon. Featuring music from MZ Neon, Trap Girl, and Dagger Polyester and drag from Hollow Eve.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
Was it useful? Help us to improve!
📈 220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.