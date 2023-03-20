Hello Monday!
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday. L.A. public schools may close for part of this week in the face of a strike. Scroll to the bottom of this newsletter for tips on where to take the kids if classes are cancelled.
Plus, more that you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Kelloog? Cragu? The sign painter could have used spell check (can't we all). Thanks to Katrina Alexy.
📣 News
LAUSD cancels classes on Tuesday
Schools: With labor talks at a standstill and no new negotiations scheduled, Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will be closed Tuesday, leaving more than 400,000 students without classes as service workers strike to demand improve wages and working conditions. The Eastsider
Man falls into L.A. River from Sixth Street bridge
Boyle Heights: A man fell from the Sixth Street Bridge into the L.A. River on Sunday, traveling at least three-quarters of a mile downstream. He even passed under the 10 Freeway, but managed to escape the water flow before getting to the Olympic Bridge. He waited on the riverbank before he was taken to the hospital with injuries. The Eastsider
Highland Park hit-and-run leaves woman dead
Highland Park: A 65-year-old woman was fatally injured Friday morning in a hit-and-run. Paramedics who went to the 5600 block of Aldama Street about 8:50 a.m. pronounced the woman dead at the scene. No information was released about the woman, the suspect, or the vehicle. The Eastsider
Dog Park hit by flood, fallen tree
Eagle Rock: The local dog park was flooded - and a large tree fell across the grounds - after the rain last week. A nearby playground that is being renovated was also flooded. The Eastsider
Fire displaces 25 residents
East Hollywood: As many as 25 people were displaced by an early morning fire over the weekend at a converted residential building in the 5200 block of Sunset Boulevard. Several tenants were evaluated for possible smoke exposure, but none were hospitalized. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Councilmember's Metro plans derailed
City Council member Eunisses Hernandez was one of several candidates seeking a seat on the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, according to the L.A. Times. But she didn't get it, according to the Daily News. Mayor Karen Bass ended up appointing City Council member Katy Yaroslavsky. The Fifth District council member replaces former Council member Mike Bonin on the board.
Soto-Martinez faults O'Farrell over fence
City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez got in a few digs at his predecessor, Mitch O'Farrell, at two recent community meetings about the Echo Park Lake fence. Without naming O'Farrell by name, Soto-Martinez blamed the former councilman for allowing conditions to worsen at the lake as a homeless encampment grew and the divisiveness triggered by the fence. "I personally view that as a failure of the previous administration."
In response to an audience member's remarks, Soto-Martinez said, "Well, [O'Farrell] doesn't have a job anymore. I'm sure he appreciates your comment."
Meow!
🔮 The Week Ahead
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Believe it or not, still yet more rain ahead - rather a lot of it.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, March 20
Lincoln Heights/Montecito Heights: The Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council has presentations and a review of a letter regarding the Flat Top property.
East Hollywood: Neighborhood Council Governing Board meets.
Tuesday, March 21
Highland Park: The neighborhood council Land Use Committee will discussi and take possible action about a permit to sell beer and wine at Yi Cha, a new Korean restaurant at 4941 York Blvd.
El Sereno: A public hearing with the City Planning Department about a wireless communication tower at 3355 N. Eastern Ave.
Wednesday, March 22
Boyle Heights: The neighborhood council meeting includes a Boyle Heights Community Plan Update, which guides zoning.
Highland Park: A public hearing for allowing El Huarache Azteca on 5225 York Blvd. to serve a full line of alcoholic beverages.
Thursday, March 23
Highland Park: The City Planning Commission takes up an appeal regarding a 100-unit mixed-used development proposed for the corner of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Eagle Rock: Come lose yourself in the musical treasures of the Middle East during Arabian Nights, an evening of music and song. March 28. (Sponsored)
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Monday, Mar 20
Highland Park: Touch live tide pools at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Open to all ages, come and learn about the oceans from the innovative outreach program, The Blue Submarine.
Tuesday, Mar 21
Virtual: Stay home and check out an online musical concert from body mapping educator Ruth Kasckow. Learn how to apply body mapping techniques and enjoy a flute performance.
Wednesday, Mar 22
El Sereno: Get in the spring groove and prepare for Easter at El Sereno Library. Make spring-themed crafts and take part in an egg hunt.
Eagle Rock: See some of L.A.'s best stand-up comedians at MICRODOSE. The free outdoor comedy show will take place at The Fable, and feature pop-up food with Dott Bott Burger.
Thursday, Mar 23
Eagle Rock: Oxy Arts will hold a concert with Jonathan Richards and the Occidental Jazz Ensemble. Get there early to secure a seat. Music is inspired by their exhibition, Kenturah Davis: Dark Illumination.
Friday, Mar 24
Echo Park: Listen to Stories Books & Cafe's autofiction reading series. Inspired by Archway Editions book NDA: An Autofiction Anthology, this series will be hosted by Caitlin Frost and feature authors Miranda July, Robert Gluck, Michelle Tea, and more.
Saturday, Mar 25
Elysian Valley: It's Every Day Action's First Annual Celebrity Casino Night at LA River Studios. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and a full open bar. The gala will hold a silent auction, with proceeds going to EDA's mission.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend some time in nature and help preserve the earth by planting native wildflower seeds at Audubon Center's Seed Pod Workshop.
Griffith Park: Catch an additional performance of the 13th Annual Native Voices Short Play Festival: Don’t Mess with Auntie! The short plays are inspired by warrior women in Native communities.
Sunday, Mar 26
East LA: Reconnect with the past and tour three old Jewish cemeteries. Learn about the burial sites and the congregations that started them.
Silver Lake: Make your way to Santa Monica Blvd for the 9th Annual Off Sunset Festival. Celebrating Silver Lake's LGBTQIA community, the leather street fair will have food trucks, live music, beer, and vendors.
📒 Notebook
Audubon Society defends Echo Park fence
Echo Park: Everyone has an opinion on the fence around Echo Park Lake - even the Audubon Society. The 118-year-old national conservation group for birds has issued a statement to keep the chainlink fence to protect the 150 or so bird species that have been recorded at the lake. "Taking down protective fencing that is necessary to control human nighttime access is bad policy and bad for birds," the organization stated.
Who keeps ordering unwanted Uber Eats in Highland Park?
Highland Park: Residents of Range View Avenue keep getting Uber Eats deliveries that they didn’t order, CBS News reported. Since late February, unwanted coffee, sandwiches, and pastries have been coming sometimes several times a day, at all hours. "We thought it was a prank,” said a resident, Morgan Currier. “But if it was a prank, it was a very expensive one."
Memorial proposed for P-22
Los Feliz: A memorial to the mountain lion that once lived in our hills has been proposed for the Tom LaBonge Panorama Trail in Griffith Park. A motion by 7th District City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez asks the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks to develop a proposal for a memorial for P-22, including possibly a statue.
💡 Good to Know
What to do with the kids during the school strike
• Student supervision available
Even if teachers walk out, student supervision will be provided at select elementary, middle and high schools from 8 am to 6 pm. Click here for details.
• County parks extend play program hours
Sixteen county parks will extend their Every Body Plays program hours - from 8 am to 5:30 pm, from March 21 to 23. This includes programs at the following parks in East L.A.:
- Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
- City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. E.
- Obregon Park, 4021 E. 1st St.
- Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Dr.
- Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
• City parks offer Special Edition After School Club
The Recreation and Parks department is prepared to offer an expanded After School Club Program at 30 city recreation centers, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park and Lincoln park. The program includes help with school assignments, recreation activities, lunch, and snacks to students in 1st to 5th grades from 7:30 am-6:00 pm Registration will be available online starting today, March 20th at 1 PM. Slots are first registered, first served. Go here for details.
• Free zoo admission
The Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park will offer free admission to LAUSD students in grades K-12, along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones, in case there is a strike from March 21- 23. Students will need to show proof of enrollment by presenting their school identification card, report card, school newsletter, or similar proof of enrollment. along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones. Tickets must be purchased in person at the L.A. Zoo box office.
• Grab & Go meals
The L.A. Unified School District will offer six meals per student to cover breakfast and lunch over three days. Pick-up is on Tuesday, March 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 am. Click here for pick-up locations.
Thanks for reading. Stay dry - again.
-- Barry Lank
