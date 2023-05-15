Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. Here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Two cats keep watch over their neighborhood in Adams Hill near Glassell Park. Thanks to Tony Camin for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Gloria Molina dies
Mount Washington: Gloria Molina, a pioneering Latina politician who served on the County Board of Supervisors for more than two decades, died Sunday night in her Mount Washington home after a three-year battle with cancer. The Eastsider
Pedestrian killed on freeway
East L.A.: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on the 10 Freeway near Cal State L.A. on Sunday night, said the CHP. The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene. The Eastsider
Firm fined $4 million in Huizar bribery case
City Hall: A Chinese real estate company was fined $4 million and placed on five years probation for bribing former City Councilman José Huizar with more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips, and escorts. The Eastsider
Three injured in freeway crash
Cypress Park: Three people were seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), authorities said. The Eastsider
Man wounded in shooting
Echo Park: A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning at Sunset Boulevard and Lemoyne Street, police said. Some reports indicated that the victim was an Uber driver shot in the hand, but an LAPD spokesman could not verify that. The Eastsider
Fire damages home
Boyle Heights: A fire damaged a home Friday in the 1400 block of North Ricardo Street. But no injuries were reported. Fire officials said two people were in the house at the time, but neither was injured. The Eastsider
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake
A beautifully remodeled home in Eagle Rock and a Silver Lake TIC cottage.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Northeast L.A. neighborhood council coming up
Neighborhood Council elections will be held Saturday, May 20, for Eagle Rock, Highland Park, LA 32 (El Sereno), and Lincoln Heights. The deadline has already passed to request a ballot to vote by mail. For polling locations, click here.
These are unpaid positions. But the councils are the most immediate and accessible level of city government.
Elections have been cancelled for the Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Glassell Park, Cypress Park, and Hermon councils. This usually happens because elections do not have any competitive races, according to Ann-Marie Holman with the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment. She said races are only held where there are more candidates than seats.
Election results will be posted here.
Council approves $2 million for park under viaduct
Boyle Heights: The City Council unanimously approved $2 million for a park under the newly opened Sixth Street Viaduct linking Boyle Heights and the Arts District, said the L.A. Times. The project, which will cost a total of $20 million, will feature sports courts, artist's plaza, and children's play areas. Councilmember Kevin de León stated, "All communities, regardless of their zip code, deserve access to quality parks and open spaces." The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
Permanent P-22 memorial moves forward
Griffith Park: The City Council approved the creation of a memorial to P-22, the park's famed mountain lion that was euthanized last year, and called for the creation of a committee to determine the design and location, according to Councilmember Nithya Raman. Meanwhile, the Department of Cultural Affairs is to develop a proposal for the memorial.
🔮 The Week Ahead
May 15 - May 21: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Still cool in the mornings this coming week, but getting hotter in the afternoons.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, May 16
Atwater Village: Public hearing for constructing a Chick-fil-A at 2925 Los Feliz Blvd.
Garvanza: Community meeting with school board member Rocío Rivas at Luther Burbank Middle School, 6460 N. Figueroa St.
East L.A.: The Board of Supervisors will vote on a motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots" 80 years ago that impacted the Mexican-American residents in East L.A. and several other communities.
Highland Park: Public hearing for a beer-and-wine permit at 5601 N. Figueroa St. (formerly the proposed site of Highland Park City Hall).
Thu, May 18
Eagle Rock: Meet-and-greet with neighborhood council candidates.
East L.A.: Public information meeting about street improvements for Whittier and Olympic boulevards.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, May 15
El Sereno: Experience magic at the El Sereno Library and watch as Magic Wayne brings illusion and comedy together at his magic show.
Tuesday, May 16
Echo Park: Smell P.F. Candle Co.'s new collab with Big Bud Press at their Launch Party. Grab a signature cocktail and get a free mini tote bag with a purchase.
Wednesday, May 17
Boyle Heights: Get some laughs in at Comedy Night at Boyle Heights Tavern. Headlining the night is comedian Marquez.
Thursday, May 18
East Los Angeles: Children can create a cardboard mandolin and explore the science of making music at the East L.A. Library. This STEAM Storytime will explore Juan Garcia Esquivel's music from the late '50s to the early '60s.
Eagle Rock: Catch a play at Oxy Arts. Admission is free for A Doll's House, Part 2. Bring some friends or come alone and enjoy the show.
Friday, May 19
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend the evening at the park for a Family Movie Night. Bring your walking shoes for a nature walk before and some blankets to watch Ice Age: The Meltdown and eat free popcorn.
Saturday, May 20
Elysian Heights: Enjoy a Concert Under the Stars and save arts in public education. Eat, drink, dance to live music, and get a Tarot+Spiritual reading.
Silver Lake: Bring the family for an afternoon of live music, food, games and crafts at Neighborhood Nursery School's 71st Annual Spring Fair.
Sunday, May 21
Eagle Rock: Start an experimental art workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Drawing Out of the Box will take place every Sunday at the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock until June 11th.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans won't want to miss the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House featuring an HO scale-model railroad set amid a 5,000-square-foot miniature landscape.
Northeast LA: Explore Heritage Square, the L.A. Police Museum and the Lummis Home during the Museums of the Arroyo Day. Admission is free.
📒 Notebook
East LA Sheriff’s station captain transferred
East Los Angeles: Capt. Pilar Chavez of the East L.A. Sheriff's station has been reassigned in the wake of an investigation into a controversial memo she wrote, the L.A. Times reported. Department officials confirmed to the Times that Capt. Brandon Dean, a captain in the detective division of the Narcotics Bureau, will replace Chavez.
Redesign to steer street racers away
Angeleno Heights: The L.A. Department of Transportation has implemented the first phase of street safety improvements designed to deter street racing, reports StreetsBlog. Changes include added wheel stops, expanded medians, and speed humps to be installed soon. Officials have said they would try to implement the changes before the May 19 premiere of "Fast and the Furious X," which was shot in the neighborhood and has attracted street racing fans.
Celebrity sightings
Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted in Echo Park, reports the Daily Mail. The sisters, residing together on the West Coast, shared a meal with friends, and Sasha pumped her own gas (paparazzi will take pictures of anything.) Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves posed on a rooftop in Lincoln Heights with fellow members of his band, Dogstar, and hinted about some new music coming soon.
💡 Good to Know
The Pickle Debate
If you want to know where to get the best pickles in Los Angeles, some folks on Reddit are chatting about it right now.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Was it useful? Help us to improve!
📈 204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.