I'm Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. Today is Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday. Also of note, it is going to get cold and wet later this week.
Now here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Thanks to Shawn Sites for the photo of a golden patch of African Daisies in Griffith Park.
📣 News
Drive-by shooting
Glassell Park: A man was wounded when he was shot while walking through a parking lot Monday night. The drive by shooting was reported at 9:13 p.m. in the 2300 block of San Fernando Road, said Officer A. Delatorre of the LAPD's Operations Center. A male inside a vehicle fired multiple rounds at the 55-year-old victim, Delatorre said. Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, he said.
Stabbing in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights: Police investigated a stabbing Saturday night after receiving reports of a man near First and Soto streets bleeding from his stomach. Streets in the area were blocked off for a search. But no suspect was apprehended. There were no details about the condition of the stabbing victim, who was transported to a hospital. The Eastsider
Hog Wild: Motorcycles take over bridge
Boyle Heights: The Sixth Street Bridge had another takeover, this time by motorcycles, ABC7 reported. The bikers stopped traffic on both sides of the bridge Sunday afternoon as they cruised slow
🏛️ Government & Politics
City Council clash
Eastside Councilmen Hugo Soto-Martinez and Kevin De Leon clashed over state legislation to reform the city's redistricting process.
The bill was prompted by a secretly recorded conversation involving De Leon and two former council members on how to redraw council boundaries to their liking. In last Wednesday’s council meeting, De Leon spoke in favor of the legislation without initially acknowledging his participation in the discussion. That led Soto-Martinez to call him out and triggered a heated exchange, reported by the L.A. Times and other media outlets.
"You truly have no shame … un sinvergüenza, like totalmente,” Soto-Martinez said in a mix of English and Spanish about his council colleague. “Know what you say, my friend, before you say it," said De Leon, denying claims the redistricting process had been manipulated.
The council ultimately voted 11-2 to oppose the bill and support their own reform efforts, with De Leon and Monica Rodriguez dissenting.
Maebe A Girl runs for Congress, again
Maebe A. Girl, the drag queen and Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member who ran for Congress last year, has launched her third campaign. She's running to represent California's 30th Congressional District, which will be wide open as incumbent Adam Schiff runs to replace retiring U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. But the race is also attracting more high-profile challengers than before, including state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), and former City Atty. Mike Feuer, the L.A. Times said.
Police critic Soto-Martinez teams with former police lawyer
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, who has lately found himself at odds with LAPD, has nonetheless found common ground with a former attorney for the police union, Councilmember Tim McOsker. The two are proposing to overhaul the Police Department’s disciplinary process, including enhancing the police chief’s power to fire officers, the L.A. Times reported. Civilians would also no longer fill all three seats on panels that review LAPD disciplinary cases, since this has led to more leniency than panels with one civilian and two LAPD command officers.
LAPD critics are silent on police chief
Considering how much criticism has been waged against the LAPD in recent years, it’s odd how little has been said about the actual chief of police, the L.A. Times noted. The Police Commission, at the urging of Mayor Karen Bass, voted last month to reappoint Police Chief Michel Moore. The council could have voted to take the appointment under review but never did. When the Times asked council members for their opinion on the appointment, only one Eastside representative, Kevin De Leon, responded (he was in support). Meanwhile, Eunisses Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martinez, and Nithya Raman were among the council members who remained silent.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Feb. 21- Feb. 26: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 6 days.
☀️ Weather
Rain, apparently lots of it, is coming later this week, along with low temperatures.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Feb 21
East L.A.: L.A. County Public Works will hold a community meeting, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, to discuss street improvement for Whittier and Olympic Boulevards. Centro Maravilla Service Center, 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
Friday, Feb 24
Eagle Rock: Information meeting for the Rock the Boulevard Street Improvements. 5:30 p.m. Register in advance.
All Signs Point to a Cottage Under $750K Near the Reservoir
This TIC home enjoys a great location on a great residential street.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Feb 21
Cypress Park: Take a 3-hour cooking class and connect with foster youth at My Brother's Kitchen.
Echo Park: Heavy Manners Library is hosting Death Café. Discuss death while sharing donuts and coffee with strangers.
Wednesday, Feb 22
Los Feliz: Catch a preview of the temporary exhibit Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, currently at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Speaker Kiara Tinch will share insight on what to expect from the exhibit exploring the history of Black performances in film.
Thursday, Feb 23
City Terrace: Learn about Dances of Ireland, Scotland and Wales with the Gypsy Folk Ensemble.
Eagle Rock: There's a Porsche Party happening at SMC AutoFest 2023. Come see the cars or reserve your Porsche for this annual open house. Food trucks will be on-site, and there will be coffee and beer, too.
Highland Park: Engage in Self Love con Corazon with the Tamarindo Podcast at The Pop-Hop. Take part in a workshop/mixer and converse with others while learning how to love yourself.
Friday, Feb 24
Eagle Rock: Learn how to make a zine or new techniques at Center for the Arts' Zine Club. Register for a spot in this monthly meeting.
Saturday, Feb 25
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend an afternoon under the peppercorn trees listening to American folk music from the Old Time String Jam Band.
Cypress Park: Bring your pups to DEN Urban Dog Retreat for a Puppy Social Club. A trainer will be there to help guide pups in interacting with other pups.
Montecito Heights: Sketch and paint a live model in historical dress at Heritage Square Museum with California Art Club.
Monterey Hills: Commemorate International Maternal Language Day at Chief Ya'anna Learning Village. Celebrate native languages through workshops, and enjoy food, dance, and music.
Sunday, Feb 26
Highland Park: Catch a musical showcase from the UCLA Gluck Saxophone Quartet at Arroyo Seco Library. They will perform in soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone styles and various musical genres.
HIGHLAND PARK
Birria burritos, anyone?
Burritos La Palma, which has won acclaim and a loyal following for its birria burritos and addictive flour tortillas, is setting up shop inside La Tropicana Market at the corner of Monte Vista Street and Avenue 52. One of our readers snapped a shot of signage appearing on the windows of the Monte Vista grocery store.
We have not been able to confirm an opening date, but it's sure to be a welcome addition to Highland Park's Mexican food scene.
The Mexican-based chain has been adding new locations, including a takeout stand in Boyle Heights, as it has landed on best of lists. Says the L.A. Times of La Palma's birria burrito: "The slim, smallish beef birria burrito is often hailed as a minimalist masterpiece, but its flavors are maximalist at heart."
🗒️ Notebook
Historic gas station
Eagle Rock: A tiny service station that dates back to 1919 has the backing of the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission to become a city Historic-Cultural Monument, according to CBS News. The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station - possibly one of the city’s oldest surviving stations - was nominated as a monument last year after the owners had filed for a demolition permit, which was then put on hold. The nomination must now get approval from the City Council.
🎒 Schools Roundup
Magnet school to host STEAM night
East LA: Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will demonstrate how its students engage in science, technology, engineering, art and math during the school’s STEAM Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Guests will learn about the school’s STEAM programs through hands-on activities and student demonstrations. Visit the school’s website for more information.
Local scholarship opportunity
The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance (UGLA) is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors who will be attending four-year colleges and universities. Applicants must show they’re committed to and be active in social justice efforts with a particular focus on those affecting the LGBTQ+ community. Scholarships are for $1,000 and $2,000. The deadline is April 30. Visit the UGLA website for more information. The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance is an educational and public service organization founded in 1983 serving Northeast Los Angeles.
💡 Good to Know
Fancy clothes for foster youth
Have a foster youth in your life who needs a suit or dress? Glamour Gowns and Suit Up (GGSU) event registration deadline is Friday, February 24. GGSU is open to all youth 15-19 years old who are or have been in foster care in Los Angeles County. Students who register will receive a new custom dress or suit with accessories for no cost. For more information view the flyer, or click here to register or donate.
👋 That's it!
Remember to close your windows before the rain comes on Friday.

-- Robert Fulton

-- Barry Lank
-- Robert Fulton
-- Barry Lank
