📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who has taken over the Vista Theatre, apparently didn't think much of the theatre's scarlet paint job (top photo by Tony Gleeson). Now, painters have covered the 1920s landmark with a shade of yellow shown in a photo taken last week by George Flynn. "It went from ketchup to mustard!" said Chris Nichols from L.A. Magazine.
Which color do you prefer?
📣 News
Man dies in Griffith Park
Los Feliz: A man died Friday morning near a hiking trail in Griffith Park. Paramedics who were sent to the 2600 block of Commonwealth Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who appeared to have been about 50, or on his cause of death. The Eastsider
Brush fire extinguished
Mount Washington: It took fire crews with the help of water-dropping helicopters about half an hour to extinguish a 1/2 acre blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon near Cliff Drive. LAFD
We have a winner!
🏛️ Government & Politics
Council District 14 politics - situation normal, all stirred up
Rocky politics is nothing new for Council District 14, says Los Angeles Magazine. "The 14th has produced some of the most powerful and occasionally most problematic politicians in L.A.," writes reporter Jon Regardie, as he tells the stories of successful and sometimes scandalized candidates such as Art Snyder, Richard Alatorre, eventual Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and a rather problematic fellow named José Huizar. Currently, a tough contest is shaping up for the next election among four potential candidates. They include undeclared incumbent Kevin de Leon, who has been embroiled in the leaked audio recording scandal of 2021.
City Council calls for study on AC for all apartments
The City Council has requested a study on possibly requiring air conditioning in all residential rental units, MyNews LA reported. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez presented the motion, which noted, “In recent years we have experienced summers of deadly heat over prolonged period and we must be prepared for those heat waves to both worsen and persist.”
Soto-Martinez urges Hollywood to make a deal
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez -- whose Council District 13 includes much of Hollywood -- has offered a motion urging the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to come to the bargaining table with the striking members of the Writers Guild. "Writers are facing the most comprehensive assault on their compensation and working conditions in a generation," the motion states.
All Signs Point to a Midcentury Home in Silver Lake
Host gatherings against the scenic backdrop of the Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Sign and Silver Lake Reservoir.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jun 5 - Jun 11: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The June gloom continues, with more clouds and cool temperatures.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, Jun 6
Los Feliz: Public hearing for gates and a retaining wall at the Lovell House, a city Historic-Cultural Monument at 4616 Dundee Dr.
Eagle Rock: Public hearing for a permit to sell wine at a proposed wine shop on 1616 W. Yosemite Dr.
Fri, Jun 9
Eagle Rock: Meeting about a proposed housing development on the Onteora Hillside. Eagle Rock City Hall, 2035 Colorado Blvd., 3 pm.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Monday, June 5
Elysian Valley: Liberate Elemental Forces (LEF) is hosting a residency for 3 Mondays in June. Enjoy a performance of classical Indian ragas, plus other musical guests.
Tuesday, June 6
Echo Park: There's a book launch at Stories Books & Cafe for CJ Leede's book, Maeve Fly. The horror book features a serial killer protagonist who explores her fear of loneliness.
Echo Park: The Children's Institute is having a Warehouse Giveaway at the Otis Booth Campus. Volunteers are invited to help restock and organize products.
Eagle Rock: Embroider Poetry at Center for the Arts with teaching artists Alicia Vogl Saenz and Elly Dallas. Express your creativity and use accessible art forms.
Wednesday, June 7
Echo Park: Teenagers can get an Intro to Virtual Reality at the library. The program will let teens experiment with cameras to create 360-degree videos and learn to utilize editing tools.
Los Feliz: Join Imagineering legend Bob Gurr for breakfast at the LA Breakfast Club. Hear his story about designing iconic Disney attractions, among others, and ask some questions.
Thursday, June 8
Highland Park: Help judge eight performers at Homo Happy Hour Drag Showdown.
Silver Lake: Taste the Rainbow at a pride rave! Dance to some sick beats from cosmic flow artists and shop at a galactic vendor village.
Silver Lake: If you're not drinking, check out Bar Nuda at Casita Mezcaleria featuring a “sin-alcohol” cocktail menu. Celebrate the sober and sober-curious lifestyle and enjoy food from De Buena Planta.
East Hollywood: Check out a Rock & Alternative Music Concert at The Virgil. Do some moshing, buy drinks and enjoy the vibes.
Friday, June 9
Eagle Rock: It's an Alumni Reunion Weekend at Oxy Arts. Alumni can connect and engage in Oxy traditions while celebrating milestone reunions.
Highland Park: Experience "The Italian Lesson," an opera murder-mystery produced by the locally-based Mesopotamian Opera Company
Saturday, June 10
East Hollywood: Stop by the East Hollywood Community Garden for a Summer Kickoff. This free event will include plant-based food and music from DJ Strange Cadence. Remember to bring reusable plates, utensils, and water bottles to reduce waste.
Echo Park: View seven short films made by women at Heavy Manners Library. The films will be on desire, transformation, and scorching heat, followed by a Q+A with the directors and live music by Mikaela Jane.
Griffith Park: Go to a free Home Composting Workshop with LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN). Learn how to convert old scraps of food to nutrients for soil and take home a free garden plant.
Sunday, June 11
Elysian Valley: Get your Sunday morning exercise under the trees at Elysian Park. Join Yoga Echo Park (YEP) for a Vinyasa class. You can also join via Zoom.
🗒️ Notebook
Singing the praises of the Top Deck
Dodger Stadium: It's far from the playing field, but Dodger Stadium's Top Deck offers panoramic views, shorter concession lines, and a quick exit to the parking lot, according to longtime ushers. Said usher Virginia Rodriguez: “When the crowd gets excited there’s no better feeling, especially when you love the Dodgers like we all do.”
Gardening workshops nurture mental health
Boyle Heights: The Wellness Center at L.A. General Medical Center is destigmatizing mental health in the Latino community through gardening workshops, reports Spectrum. The sessions teach stress management while also offering a community connection. “Mental health is so important right now especially after the pandemic,” said Magaly Garcia, who lead a gardening workshop “It is something we need to prioritize and take care of ourselves.”
💡 Good to Know
Tips for blocking mosquitos
Though mosquito season has been mild so far, the L.A. County Department of Public Health offers tips on controlling the insects before the hot weather starts kicking in:
- Remove free-standing water around the house, such as in vases and flowerpot saucers.
- Use window screens and door screens. Do not leave doors propped open.
- Use an outdoor insect spray to kill mosquitoes in dark, humid places such as under furniture or in garages.
- Tightly cover water storage containers, including buckets and rain barrels.
For more mosquito prevention tips, click here.
