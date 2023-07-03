Hello Monday!
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: A shark, bears, and other critters and figurines populate a planter box at Avenue 50 and El Paso Drive. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
📢 City News
L.A. hotel workers walk off job as strike begins The Eastsider
Small earthquake south of Malibu The Eastsider
Texas sends second busload of immigrants to L.A. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
$37 million pedestrian safety grant for Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights — A $37 million grant has been secured to increase pedestrian safety, said Councilmember Kevin de León. The money is earmarked for pedestrian and bicycle transit improvements, new trees, pedestrian lighting, sidewalk replacements, and more. Specifically, the grant will support accessibility and create pedestrian and cycling connections between Wyvernwood, Estrada Courts, Mariachi Plaza, Hollenbeck Park and the 6th Street Viaduct.
Councilmembers react to rise in homelessness
L.A. leaders reacted with frustration to a rise in homelessness -- a 10% citywide jump between 2021 and 2022, according to a report by the L.A. Homeless Services Authority. Councilmember Kevin de León called the results “abysmal,” telling the L.A. Times, “We’ve studied this to death and the answer has always been the same: more housing, urgently.” Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez tweeted, "These results are tragic, devastating and unacceptable." Councilmember Nithya Raman, who heads the council’s homelessness committee, told the Times the numbers were disappointing but not shocking. "We lost some of the shelter resources we had over the course of COVID, and in most places didn’t replace them."
Wider distribution of anti-opiate drug
A drug that counters opioid overdoses would be distributed more widely under a motion by City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. Naloxone blocks opiate receptors in the nervous system, and can be administered through a nasal spray or injection. Hernandez's motion asks for a list of city facilities that could stock the drug, and receive training on its use.
Times columnist champions Carrillo to replace de León
L.A. Times columnist Jean Guerrero calls State Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo "a natural alternative" to City Councilmember Kevin de León, who has been under a cloud ever since turning up in a divisive leaked audio last year. "Carrillo’s record on immigrant rights — also De León’s defining issue — may soon eclipse his," Guerrero writes.
All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Sierra Madre
A Sierra Madre California Ranch by Cliff May and stylish Eagle Rock retreat with mountain views.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 3 - July 9: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
After some clouds on Monday, sunny skies continue throughout the week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, July 5
Eagle Rock - The City Council considerx a permit to sell alcoholic beverages at The Honest Bottle Company, 4511 - 4513 North Eagle Rock Blvd.
Thur, July 6
Department of Recreation and Parks commissioners meeting.
🗓️ Things to Do
4th of July Fireworks
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys at the Hollywood Bowl: Enjoy three nights - July 2-4 - of classic surf sounds and fireworks.
Dodgers Firework Show: Enjoy a fireworks show at Dodgers Stadium after the Boys in Blue take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4. The game starts at 6:10 p.m., so fireworks should follow around 9ish.
Grand Park 4th of July Block Party: This year, Grand Park promises an incredible drone show instead of fireworks. The 12-minute, pet-friendly show will take place above the Music Center and be orchestrated to a specially curated playlist of Hip-Hop.
Soccer showdown at the Rose Bowl: Typically, the Rose Bowl hosts Americafest, but because of a scheduling change, we get a soccer showdown between LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy. Followed, naturally, by fireworks. 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Boyle Heights: Join playwright Anthony Aguilar at the Benjamin Franklin Branch Library to learn how to write your own story. Aguilar will guide you to write a tale in this Once Upon A Time In Boyle Heights writing workshop.
Tuesday, July 4
Silver Lake: If you don't have plans for the 4th yet, head to Barrio Saints Annual Block Party. There will be live music, food, drinks, jumpers, a dunk tank, and an ice cream truck!
Los Feliz: Up for an indoor celebration? Catch a movie at the American Cinematheque during the 4th of July. Brian de Palma's Blowout will be screened at 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Los Feliz: Any Fleischertoons admirers? Eat breakfast and view the Fabulous Fleischer Cartoons Restored. Browse 700+ pieces of Fleischer's work, such as the titular character Betty Boop, Popeye the Sailor, and more!
Thursday, July 6
Echo Park: Get groovy at The Short Stop with Funky Records. Dance to disco, boogie, and house music.
Silver Lake: Take dance classes at Studio A Dance with Sunny Stoltz. Start the first hour with stretching and conditioning followed by contemporary dance lessons.
Eagle Rock: See Snow White and the 007 Dwarfs at the Remsen Bird Hillside Theater. This inventive play will be performed without props or special costumes. Celebrating over 25 years, the Occidental Children's Theater is celebrating with a seven-week outdoor run.
Friday, July 7
Cypress Park: Take the kids to the First Friday Community Campfire at Rio de Los Angles State Park, featuring a community bird walk, music and sing-a-longs and s’mores!
Echo Park: Bring a friend or come alone for a live show at Drake Hall. Catch the dark and comedic play about two seemingly identical couples, The Realistic Joneses, this weekend.
Saturday, July 8
East L.A.: Help revitalize garden beds, build a compost system and construct a lattice fence at the Upgrade the Garden Day at the Eastmont Community Center.
Historic Filipinotown: The East West Players will perform Sama Sama: Solidarity in the Fields at the Echo Park Library. This show is about the friendship of labor activists Larry Itliong and Cesar Chavez, seen through modern teenage eyes. Also, it's free!
Los Feliz: View the artworks created by more than 100 artists at the Everything But the Kitchen Sink Group Show at Luz de Jesus gallery.
Montecito Heights: Have a picnic at Heritage Square Museum and watch the 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard, at dusk. There will be popcorn and concessions for sale.
Sunday, July 9
Greek Theatre: Rock out to Le Tigre with Claud at the Greek. Catch the riot grrrl and punk group formed in 1998 by Bikini Kill frontwoman, Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and Sadie Benning.
Highland Park: Meet the Woodwinds at Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library. Enjoy a free concert from the Santa Cecilia Orchestra that will demonstrate how sounds and rhythms bring music to life. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal along.
🗒️ Notebook
Oops
Mount Washington: Someone should have updated the elected officials on the road construction sign that went up last week on San Rafael Drive. Thanks to Martha Flores for the photo.
💡 Good to Know
Rebates for sewer repairs
The City of Los Angeles is offering rebates on lateral sewer repairs. Lateral sewers connect homes and other buildings to the city's sewer system. This is for anyone who owns residential, multifamily, commercial, and industrial property, and who pays sewer service charge to the City of Los Angeles.
Have your sewer lateral repaired by a licensed and bonded sewer contractor, and you will be eligible for up to a $1,000 rebate.
Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the funds run out.
