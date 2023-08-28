Hello Monday!
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. Bumpy times in Highland Park, including an officer-involved shooting, and a shoe store with two thefts in two days.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A new mural is taking shape to replace "The World" mural that was covered over on the side of a soon-to-open Jersey Mike's sandwich shop. We will have details soon on the new mural when it's completed. Thanks to Mare Meyer for the photo.
📢 News
Arrests in two thefts at shoe store
Highland Park: Six people were charged Friday with organized retail theft at a shoe store on York Boulevard that was hit twice in two days. Three suspects were allegedly involved in stealing from a Warehouse Shoe Store at 6251 York Blvd. on Aug. 22. Three others were charged for a different theft the next day. Eastsider
Officers involved in shooting
Highland Park: Police were involved in a shooting on Saturday. Officers shot and wounded a knife-wielding suspect along the 800 block of Nolden Avenue after the person allegedly claimed he was armed with a gun and was going to hurt someone. This was one of two shootings in the neighborhood Saturday, the other occurring a few hours earlier, when a man opened fire on another person in the 300 block of North Avenue 51. Eastsider
Ten suspects arrested in Nike store thefts
East Los Angeles: Ten people were arrested Thursday and Friday during an undercover operation in connection with recent "brazen" organized retail thefts at the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard. More than $3,000 of recovered merchandise was returned to Nike, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Eastsider
CYPRESS PARK
Twenty new trash bins for Cypress Avenue
Twenty new trash cans now stand along Cypress Avenue between Figueroa and Division streets, basically on every street corner, according to the Greater Cypress Park Neighborhood Council.
"Trash has been a concern brought to the neighborhood council by stakeholders for years," said Councilmember Bryan Kramer. "We're excited that we were finally able to do something about it."
The council voted on a Community Improvement Project, allocating $9,700 of the council's funds - or $485 per receptacle, Kramer said. The project was coordinated with Council District 1, the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, and LA Sanitation.
🏛️ Government & Politics
City Council approves $1 billion police pay raise
The L.A. City Council approved a four-year contract with the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, detectives, and lieutenants, with a series of bonuses and pay raises intended to address issues of retention and recruitment. The cumulative cost of the contract will be $994 million. The council voted 12-3 to approve the deal, with opposing votes from Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Eastsider
Illegal dumping funds increased
City Councilmember Kevin de León has motioned to transfer $900,000 for beautification services in Council District 14. The transfer was prompted by illegal dumping throughout the district, with community organizations helping LA Sanitation clean up.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 28 - Sep 3: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
True summer weather with highs in the 90s, dropping into the 80s later in the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Wed, August 30
Highland Park: Neighborhood Council Public Safety Committee discusses an increase in car accidents.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrateing its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
Monday, August 28
Los Feliz: Fangirl Central is hosting Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen at American Cinematheque. Grab tickets and see Lindsay Lohan play an ambitious drama teen.
Silver Lake: POC photographers are invited to attend a Diversify Photo Meetup at Edendale Restaurant and Bar. Network and meet other photo enthusiasts while grabbing a drink.
Tuesday, August 29
Highland Park: Boogie-funk band Psychic Mirrors is performing at the Lodge Room. Featuring other performances from Benedek, and DJ Randy Ellis, come and enjoy an evening of music.
Wednesday, August 30
Debs Park: Go on a Sunset and Full Moon Rise Hike with Latino Outdoors at the Audubon Center. Wear comfortable shoes and learn about local plants, animals, and about the centers' history.
El Sereno: It's the closing reception for Ode to the Lake Sacalaia at Cal State LA's Ronald H. Silverman Fine Arts Gallery. Check out work by C. Fodoreanu and understand the folklore and mystery of the Transylvanian lake.
Thursday, August 31
East Hollywood: Reserve a seat to catch the art heist documentary, the Unwrap & Steal, at the Skiptown Theater.
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres is holding a workshop for Gardening in Small Spaces. Learn how to create a vertical garden and tips to successful planting.
Silver Lake: The "SUBURB TALKS" Podcast is hosting Toxic Thursdays at Los Globos. Party with members of the show and dance to top 40, pop, and hip hop.
Silver Lake: Are you a queer woman in the tech industry? Head to the Ruby Fruit for Out in Tech LA to network with other LGBTQ techies.
Friday, September 1
Atwater Village: Catch nationally touring comedians at LA's Comedy & Wine Night at Oeno Vino. Open up a bottle of award-winning wine and see Francesca Fiorentini, the host of Red White and Who?, and celebrity impersonator Lyall Behrens.
East Hollywood: In a limited two-weekend engagement, check out Scott Borden in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall. The benefit will aid the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Saturday, September 2
Elysian Valley: Join Mike Tamburo on a Sound Meditation Journey at The Gong Shop. Bring a yoga mat and listen to Tamburo orchestrate 40+ overtone instruments.
Griffith Park: Pokémon: The First Movie will be playing at The Autry's Street Food Cinema series. Watch Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum go against Mewtwo.
Silver Lake: Calling all Queer Toxicas! Enjoy a night of perreo and cumbias at the Virgil's Toxica Latin Party. Dance all night and see Latin burlesque and drag.
Sunday, September 3
Echo Park: Take a three-hour Figure Drawing session at Heavy Manners Library with artist Kris Chau. Bring your own art materials and try your hand at drawing a nude model.
💡 Good to Know
City services on Labor Day
City offices will be closed next Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.
Libraries and most city offices will be closed and the following services will be impacted:
Monday collections will occur on Tuesday, Tuesday collections on Wednesday, and so forth into Saturday. Here is the holiday pick-up schedule.
The following city parking regulations will not be enforced:
- Time Limit
- Parking Meters
- No Parking with specified days and times only
- No stopping with specified days and times only
- Preferential parking districts
- Street sweeping
