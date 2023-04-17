Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday - and guess what: You're not late on your taxes. Scroll down to our "Good To Know" section for details.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: A hummingbird fills up on some nectar from a salvia spathacea. Thanks to Patrick Fitzgerald for the photo
📣 News
Man pulled from riverbed in grave condition
Lincoln Heights: A man was rushed to a hospital in grave condition Sunday after he was hoisted from the river bed of the Arroyo Seco near Pasadena Avenue. Firefighters dispatched at about 8 am performed a litter-basket operation using an aerial ladder truck to retrieve the approximately 40-year-old man with traumatic injuries, the L.A. Fire Department reported. The fire department did not say how the man sustained his injuries.
Two charged over beating in Dodger Stadium parking lot
Elysian Park - Two men were charged in connection with the beating of a couple in their 60s in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last November, authorities said Friday. Reece Hopkin, 38, and Chad Reeves, 42, were each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Feuer leads fundraising in race for Congress
Former City Attorney Mike Feuer announced he has raised more than $650,000 in the first eight weeks of campaigning to succeed Congressman Adam Schiff in California's 30th Congressional District. This is more than any other candidate has disclosed so far, he said. Here's a list of candidates.
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Kite Hill crest road reopens
A scenic section of W. Ave 37 along the crest of Kite Hill has finally reopened after having been closed at the beginning of 2022. Chelsea Lucktenberg, a spokesperson for Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, confirmed that the road is now open for good, with additional lighting having been installed.
The 350-foot strip of road has no homes on either side, allowing unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast and the Downtown skyline to the southwest. It was initially blocked off to car traffic after several incidents of gang violence, according to Lisa Lorentson, president of the Mount Washington Homeowners Alliance.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Apr. 17 - Apr. 23: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The forecast for this week includes mild temperatures, with highs edging up into the 80s by the end of the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, April 18
Highland Park: Neighborhood Council Land Use Committee reviews a beer-and-wine license for Loose Wines, at 5215 York Blvd.
Thursday, April 20
Eagle Rock: The Chamber of Commerce hosts City Councilmember Kevin de León. RSVP required.
Los Feliz: Planning Department public hearing over a beer-and-wine permit for a restaurant at 3715 W. Evans St. The project also proposes a DJ for live entertainment.
Boyle Heights: The City Planning Commission looks at the update to the Boyle Heights Community Plan.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Apr 17
East Hollywood: Calling all dungeon masters! Head to El Cid for a Dungeons & Dragons Tavern Party. Meet over 200 D&D players while drinking cocktails.
Tuesday, Apr 18
East L.A.: Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Elysian Valley: Take a 3-hour LA River Eco Tour and Secret Stair Hike. Discover and learn the history of the L.A. River.
Wednesday, Apr 19
Greek Theatre: Missed Blondie at Coachella? Catch them at The Greek Theatre with L.A. rock band The Linda Lindas opening the show.
Silver Lake: Meet winemakers from Wavy and Buona Notte and try their Spring Wine Release.
Thursday, Apr 20
East L.A.: Explore how a butterfly travels. In an Earth Day-related event, Christopher Yates uses juggling, theater and music to explain the migration from Canada to Mexico of butterflies at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Glassell Park: Go on a community bird walk at Rio de Los Angeles State Park with the Audubon Center. Bring comfortable shoes and binoculars and learn the basics of birding.
Cypress Park: Celebrate Earth Day at the Cypress Park library and chat with a forestry expert from North East Trees to discuss Local Urban Tree Planting.
Friday, Apr 21
Eagle Rock: Attend an evening dinner at a private home and listen to professor and poet Cathy Park Hong speak about her book, Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. Proceeds will support the Los Angeles Review of Books.
Silver Lake: The Red Cross will have a blood drive at Silverlake Independent JCC. Schedule an appointment to find out your blood type and save lives.
Saturday, Apr 22
Montecito Heights: Heritage Square Museum will host their annual Victorian Fashion History presentation, Inside/Out: Fashion Through the Ages. Come dressed in Edwardian styles and learn some history.
Echo Park: Heavy Manner's Library hosts a weekend long comics book festival. The Comics Fair will feature work from 24 artists, highlighting 12 different exhibitors each day.
Silver Lake: Grab your running shoes on Earth Day and run for Clean Water around the reservoirs. Get a chance to win some prizes and fuel your day with free donuts and coffee. Proceeds will support Charity Water.
Sunday, Apr 23
Eagle Rock: Start a 5-week session to learn about Kaleidoscopic Drawing with artist Kaye Freeman.
Glassell Park: Train your green thumb to take care of Bonsai in a Bonsai Planting Party featuring by expert Daniel Deephouse.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
💡 Good to Know
Tax deadline extended to October for L.A. residents
There's no need to be freaking out about your taxes.
The filing deadline has been extended to October 16, thanks to the flooding and inclement weather we had over the winter. The State of California and the IRS extended the deadline for residents of L.A. and other areas impacted by winter storms. Click below for more information:
For the federal extension, click here.
For the state extension, click here, or here.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
