📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Summer night on Echo Park Avenue. Photo by Jesús Sanchez
📢 News
Man killed
Boyle Heights: A 60-year-old man was found shot to death early this morning in front of a home in the 2700 block of E. Sixth Street, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD's Operations Center. No suspect information or additional details were available this morning.
Arrest after shooting spree
Boyle Heights: Police arrested a man suspected of shooting one person and firing a rifle at several others while driving around during a Saturday morning shooting spree. The shootings took place in numerous locations, ranging from near Mission and Zonal in Lincoln Heights to near 1st and Cummings streets in Boyle Heights. The Eastsider
One dead, one injured in freeway crash
Boyle Heights: One person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning when a car struck a freeway embankment. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
$500,000 transfer sparks opposition
Lincoln Heights: A move by Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez to transfer $500,000 away from the Wall Las Memorias nonprofit sparked resistance, and the council office has now put off the motion until August. The nonprofit organized an event at City Hall to put pressure on Hernandez. "This gathering will serve as a unified front, demanding justice and urging Council Member Hernandez to reconsider her motion," said an email from the nonprofit.
In a statement, Hernandez' office said the requested transfer of public funds has occurred every year for the last three years. "Our team intended to do the same to address the current needs of our constituents ... we have agreed to hold the vote on this item to have a thorough discussion with community stakeholders about the most effective way to use these funds ."
Founded in 1993 to construct the AIDS monument in Lincoln Park, Wall Las Memorias now offers free HIV testing and assorted counseling and support group services, among other activities.
Pedestrian safety upgrades along Olympic
Boyle Heights: An event was held last week to mark the completion of pedestrian safety improvements, including a new traffic signal at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Orme Avenue, according to Councilmember Kevin de Leon’s office. Other curb extensions have also been constructed along Olympic Boulevard at Camulos Street and Dacotah Street.
Harabedian raises $500,000+ in state senate race
Politics: John Harabedian, a candidate for the State Senate District 25, which includes parts of Atwater Village and Los Feliz, said his campaign raised nearly $515,0000 before June 30. Harabedian, a California State Commission President, is running to replace the termed-out Anthony Portantino. Pasadena Now
Summer break
The L.A. City Council is on a summer recess through July 28.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jul 10 - July 16: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Sunny most of this week, with high temperatures pushing well into the 80s, and perhaps beyond.
📃 On The Agenda
Tue, July 11
Eagle Rock - Neighborhood Council regular monthly meeting.
Cypress Park - Neighborhood Council regular monthly meeting.
Wed, July 12
Silver Lake - Public hearing with the Department of City Planning, on letting Barbrix Wine Shop and Restaurant at 2442 N. Hyperion Ave. sell a full line of alcohol as well as beer and wine.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, July 10
Greek Theatre: Catch folk rock legend Neil Young perform at The Greek with Chris Pierce.
Tuesday, July 11
Silver Lake: Spend your evening at The Lyric Hyperion for Duo It Again, an improv show featuring 20+ duos improvising the same scene repeatedly.
Wednesday, July 12
Eagle Rock: Children are welcome to Explore Circuits at the library. Kids will use scrap art materials to make an art bot and learn about technology.
Echo Park: Thor's Reptile Family is coming to Edendale Branch Library. This event is a hands-on educational show where attendees will get a chance to touch anthropods, amphibians, and reptiles.
Thursday, July 13
Eagle Rock: It's Collaging Night at Oxy Arts. Get creative and take a free workshop inspired by the Oxy Arts gallery current exhibition: for the sake of dancing in the street.
Highland Park: Listen as DJ Paul V spins retro hits and mash ups during the Homo Happy Hour.
Friday, July 14
Echo Park: Check out the first interdisciplinary show, Lost and Found: Flask/Comb/Pillow, featuring readings, art and vinly DJ sets at Stories Books & Café.
Saturday, July 15
Echo Park: Celebrate Asian food and culture at the 42nd Los Angeles Lotus Festival, which this year showcases Indonesia. The event will feature rice paper lanterns floating upon the lake in an adaptation of Indonesia's Buddhist Festival. (July 15-16)
Elysian Valley: Join CaleDNA at Rattlesnake Park for Soil Sample Collecting and a Nature Walk along the LA River. This community science event will document species data, use the iNaturalist app to tag photos of wildlife and take eDNA samples of soil.
Highland Park: Learn about Bokashi, a simple fermented composting process ideal for those who live in small homes.
Sunday, July 16
Highland Park: There's a book launch event happening at The Pop-Hop with dietitian/nutritionist, Christy Harrison, author of the "The Wellness Trap," a book about the harms of wellness culture.
🗒️ Notebook
Fires highlight homelessness crises
Echo Park: In less than a year, fires started by homeless residents have burned near the home of Daniel Polansky. In an opinion piece for the L.A. Times, Polansky writes about the state of lawlessness in which many of the homeless live and argues that shielding the unhoused from law enforcement is potentially harmful neglect. "Placing the unhoused outside the consequence of law also means placing them outside its protection," said Polansky.
Duct tape design
Boyle Heights: Karla Torres, recent graduate from Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School, crafted an 18th-century style, pink, white and gold dress from 14 rolls of duct tape for the "Stuck at Prom" contest, sponsored by Duck Tape. Now a finalist, the L.A. teen, who plans to study business marketing and loves fashion, aims to win a $10,000 college scholarship, reports the L.A. Times.
A Year in the Gardens
Montecito Heights: Martha Benedict, whose photos have appeared in The Eastsider, also shot the 12 images in The Huntington's 2024 wall calendar. "A Year in the Gardens" features photos the Montecito Heights resident took of the Huntington's botanical gardens at different times of the year.
R.I.P.
Cypress Park: Josephine Santana Vasquez, who attended Divine Savior Elementary School and Nightingale Middle School in Cypress Park and Sacred Heart High School in Lincoln Heights, died earlier this year at age 65. Big Bear Mortuary
💡 Good to Know
L.A. minimum wage went up on July 1
The minimum wage rates for the city and county of Los Angeles went up at the beginning of the month.
The minimum wage in the city is now $16.78 an hour. Go here for this memo from the mayor's office for more details.
The minimum wage for East L.A. and other unincorporated parts of L.A. County is $16.90. Go here for more details.
