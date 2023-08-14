Hello Monday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: The best part of the summer may be those sweet plums, peaches, nectarines and other stone fruits waiting for you at the Atwater Village Farmers' Market. Thanks to an Eastsider reader for the photo.
📢 News
Gas station shooting
El Sereno -- A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man at a gas station early this morning at Huntington Drive and Eastern Avenue. The Eastsider
Nike smash-and-grab
East L.A.: A group of thieves ran through the Nike store on Whittier Boulevard late Sunday afternoon, stealing an unknown amount of shoes and merchandise. KTLA
Unsolved murders
East L.A.: Authorities today sought the public's help to generate clues in four unrelated and unsolved homicides, including the 2007 killing of a 70-year-old man who was shot and killed riding his bike on Olympic Boulevard. The Eastsider
🏛️ Government & Politics
Councilman steps into funding feud
Councilmember Kevin de León helped resolve a dispute last week between Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez and The Wall Las Memorias. This LGBTQ+ nonprofit oversees an AIDS monument in Lincoln Heights and provides addiction counseling, HIV prevention and other services.
Hernandez wanted to take $500,000 that had been earmarked for Las Memorias and allocate it to other LGBTQ+ services.
After Las Memorias and its allies protested, Hernandez postponed a vote on her proposal for about a month. She eventually offered some funds for the nonprofit -- but only $100,000. That’s when De León stepped in with $250,000 from his council funds. “It’s an elegant solution that we can all walk away as winners,” De León said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The City Council approved the deal. The move earned De León praise from colleagues who have largely shunned him over the City Hall recording scandal. Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, for example, thanked Council District 14 for “playing a leadership role in this issue.”
Go to the City Council video for the discussion.
Mayor of Bell runs for school board
The mayor of Bell, Fidencio Gallardo, has announced he's running in next year's election for the L.A. School Board in District 5, which includes all or parts of Atwater Village, Eagle Rock and Silver Lake. Current District 5 board member Jackie Goldberg is retiring at the end of her term. Gallardo has been working as education innovation deputy to Goldberg and has received her endorsement. Gallardo is also a teacher and an adjunct professor of education at Cal State L.A.
Elections will be held next year for four of the school board's seven seats, with the outcome possibly prompting changes in LAUSD politics and directions, says the L.A. Times.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Aug 14 - Aug 20: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Still some cloudiness this week, but with highs reaching into the 90s.
📃 On The Agenda
Thu, August 17
Los Feliz: Recreation and Parks Commission's Task For on Concessions takes up the Griffith Park Miniature Train Ride and the former site of the Griffith Park Pony Ride.
Los Feliz: Recreation and Parks Commission votes on approving the concept for “A Bridge Home Inclusive Parks Project” recreational area in Griffith Park, next to the A Bridge Home shelter along Riverside Drive.
Los Feliz: Recreation and Parks Commission votes on letting this year's Haunted Hayride lease space in Griffith Park for as much as $370,000.
Sat, August 19
East Los Angeles: Community Clean-up, meeting at 4024 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., 8:30 am to noon.
🗓️ Things to Do
Tuesday, August 15
Echo Park: Bring your cowboy boots to Rosie Ryden's release party at Whammy Analog! Catch the release of her music video for "On Hold," and see a screening of "Coyote Ugly."
Wednesday, August 16
East Hollywood: Enjoy a singing and storyteller show at The Virgil for This Song Reminds Me Of... Hosted by Kelsey Flynn, see her band and musical friends perform music with comedy and stories.
Thursday, August 17
Echo Park: Network and mingle at the Creatives Mixer. Meet musicians, artists, photographers and other creatives to discuss projects and yourself!
Boyle Heights: See 45 bands compete at Battle of the Bands. Get a tattoo, grab some lunch, and vote for your favorites for their chance at passing to semi-finals.
Glassell Park: It's the American debut of Sóley (1982). The long-lost and newly restored feature-length film directed by an Icelandic woman will be screened followed by a Q&A with Lee Lynch, the filmmaker who restored this obscure film.
Friday, August 18
Echo Park: Plan an evening of fun and go back in time at The Echo for Club 90s Presents 2000's Night. Dress in the era of McBling, Emo, and anything in your closet that reminds you of the time.
Montecito Heights: Vampires have infested Heritage Square Museum. Go on an immersive experience with the original production "fangs!" and select a Harvest Queen. Be ready, you might be separated from your group.
Saturday, August 19
Elysian Valley: The month-Long Ham Festival is taking place at The Elysian Theatre. The NONSEMBLE will perform 26 original pieces in 3 acts featuring avant-garde comedy.
Elysian Park: Get a Natural High at an alcohol-free pop up dance party with live DJ's at the park! Before the party, revel in breathwork & somatic movement. There will be complimentary zero-proof mocktails & vegan pizza.
Glassell Park: Join in on PlayLA's Wheelchair Basketball Clinic at the rec center. This Youth Adaptive Sports Program is free for children with disabilities ages 5-17. No experience is necessary.
Silver Lake: Attend the opening reception for Nous-Ance: Metamorphosis, a group show featuring the work of 30 artists exploring the themes of transformation, growth and change.
Sunday, August 20
Eagle Rock: Head to Vidiots for the screening of Steven Spielberg's Hook (1991). This family-friendly film follows Robin Williams as an older Peter Pan heading back to Neverland to save his children from Captain Hook.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, which is home to one of the nation's largest HO scale-operating railroads.
Greek Theater: Listen to the "Sound of Sunshine" and snag some tickets to see reggae musicians Michael Franti & Spearhead perform with Soja.
💡 Good to Know
Alternatives for preserving old buildings
Creating a historic district -- like those in Angeleno Heights, El Sereno, Highland Park and Lincoln Heights -- has become a lot harder due to recent changes in state housing laws, according to the city’s Department of Planning.
So what are some other ways to preserve old buildings?
- For the nomination form, click here.
- Even if you want to get it on the National Register of Historic Places, that process usually starts at the state level.
- This is being pursued for Los Feliz Square.
- For how to list a property, click here.
