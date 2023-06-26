Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Monday, Barry Lank. You hear that noise? It's the beginning of yet another firework season -- which is how L.A. celebrates Christmas, New Years, and, in this case, a week or so from Independence Day.
Here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: Thanks to Dydia DeLyser for sharing photos of one of the feral parrots that was feasting on a tree next her house. She got on her roof to take the photos
"I’ve lived in Lincoln Heights for 30 years and have long admired the parrots, but this is by far the closest I’ve ever been able to get. A very handsome bird indeed."
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Brush fire extinguished
Solano Canyon: Firefighters took about an hour to contain a small fire Sunday afternoon that charred about two acres of brush in Elysian Park in the 1300 block of Broadway, said L.A. Fire Department. No injuries were reported and the radio tower in the area, the site of numerous blazes, was successfully defended.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Soto-Martínez, Raman, Carrillo arrested at union protest
Two Eastside City Council members and a state assemblywoman were arrested Thursday, along with nearly 200 other demonstrators at a union protest, the L.A. Times reported. Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez and Nithya Raman, and Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo joined in a protest near the Los Angeles International Airport that was organized by Unite Here Local 11, which is seeking higher wages and healthcare benefits for airport area hotel workers. Soto-Martínez is a former Unite Here organizer.
Food distribution program proposed
A mobile emergency food program has been proposed by City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. She has motioned to release $200,000 from her Council District 1 share of the Neighborhood Service Enhancements money to fund the Central City Neighborhood Partners Mobile Food Distribution Program.
Motion passes to create 25 community school parks
The City Council approved a motion to open 25 community school parks by the end of 2025. The motion, introduced by Nithya Raman, instructs the city's Department of Recreation and Parks to negotiate a new contract with the LAUSD and collaborate with them on achieving the goal. The Eastsider
Council looks toward creating public bank
The City Council moved toward possibly creating a public bank as it approved funding for consultant services. Nithya Raman said a second-phase study will include a business plan and a formal application to the state. "We have the opportunity to offer banking services to underbanked and unbanked Angelenos," Raman said. "We have the opportunity to sidestep predatory practices and excessive fees." The Eastsider
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Mt. Washington
A Silver Lake post-and-beam, and two updated homes in Mount Washington.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jun 26 - July 2: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
It finally starting to feel more like summer, with warmer temperatures hitting the 80s by the weekend.
📃 On The Agenda
Mon, June 26
Montecito Heights and Mt. Washington: Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council meeting. Includes motion to buy ASNC-branded dog poop bags.
Tue, June 27
Lincoln Heights: Public hearing with the city Planning Department for the proposed new research facility at the USC Health Sciences Campus.
Eagle Rock: The City Council hears comments on the application to sell alcoholic beverages at The Honest Bottle Company, 4511-4513 N. Eagle Rock Blvd.
East L.A.: Chamber of Commerce meet-and-greet, with guest speaker Capt. Brandon Dean, the new captain of the East LA Sheriff's Station.
Wed, June 28
Highland Park: Neighborhood Council Public Safety Committee meeting.
Glassell Park: Public hearing with City Planning for a new single-family home at 3553 E. Lavell Dr.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
🗓️ Things to Do
Monday, June 26
Highland Park: Bring your children for LEGO Maze Challenges. Kids will have a chance to build a LEGO Maze for marbles and hexbugs at the Arroyo Seco Library.
Tuesday, June 27
Elysian Valley: Check out Bats and Brews at Frogtown Brewery. Go on a walk along the LA River and learn about the river bats that reside in the neighborhood.
Los Feliz: There's a Pride Party happening at Los Feliz library. Teens can enjoy ice cream, make friendship bracelets, and lanyards. Celebrate LGBTQIA history month.
Los Feliz: Get your exercise on after work on an urban hike in Los Feliz and Vermont Canyon.
Wednesday, June 28
Silver Lake: It's the first ever cosplayer night at the SoCal Dungeons & Dragons meet. Dress up in your favorite D&D cosplay for a Tavern Party & Dungeon Combat Live!
Echo Park: Make a Terrarium at the Edendale Branch Library. Decorate your own container and take home a succulent.
Thursday, June 29
Atwater Village: Come to Club Tee Gee for a blend of smooth '70s/'80s pop at No Jacket Required: A Phil Collins Tribute.
Los Feliz: Kinksters gather up at the LA Kinky Weirdos Munch. Socialize with other community members, but make sure to dress vanilla for this gathering.
Silver Lake: If you're comfortable in front of a crowd, check out The Good Mic. Sign up for an open mic slot after buying an item at the café.
Eagle Rock: Head to Oxy Arts for a Pride-themed Zine Making and Printmaking workshop. RSVP for a chance to create art.
Friday, June 30
East LA: Get your fix of salsa, cumbia, merengue and more at the free, outdoor Susie Hansen Latin Band concert at Obregon Park.
Los Feliz: Spend an evening filled with laughter and Good Company: A Comedy Show. The show will be hosted by Mike Lenczewski and Thomasin Franken and feature comics from Comedy Central, CollegeHumor, and more.
Saturday, July 1
Boyle Heights: Learn spooky L.A. history at Boyle Heights: Most Haunted. Get a ghost tour from a sixth-generation local and walk around the community.
Westlake: Catch the Mystery Theater Horror Show at the Frida Kahlo Theater. This original play was created by people with autism and other learning disabilities and is about an alien theatre troupe.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a day of spiritual connection at a Truthfulness Workshop with meditation teachers, Saqib and Charles, who will guide you through self-reflection and personal transformation.
Sunday, July 2
Hollywood Bowl: Celebrate Independence Day weekend and feel some good vibrations at the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys.
💡 Good to Know
Metro's new simplified fare schedule begins July 1
Metro's new, simplified system for fares begins on July 1. Bus and train fare are either staying the same or going down. There will also be no more upcharges for express buses or the J (Silver) Line Metro train.
For more information on the new fare schedule, click here.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. See you in traffic.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.